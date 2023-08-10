Highlights

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign a defender; however, he also has options elsewhere as his next career steps come into focus, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, so it may not be easy.

So, where do Nottingham Forest fit in?

As per The Daily Express, Nottingham Forest entered the race to sign Sutalo last week after their top defensive target, Roma's Roger Ibanez, received an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and has since gone on to try his luck in the Middle East, pending official announcement.

West Ham United have emerged as another option in the Premier League for the Croatia international, who has caught the eye after his consistent performances in his homeland for Dinamo Zagreb.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped an update revealed that Eredivisie giants Ajax are also keen on the 23-year-old and have gone as far as submitting a 'new bid' for the stopper, as the Italian journalist stated on Twitter X: "EXCL: Ajax submitted new bid for Josip Sutalo, €20m [£17.2m] fixed fee plus add-ons to sign Croatian centre back. Ajax now confident to get it done but want an answer in two days — or they will move on different target as new CB."

He then added a second piece of information that could prove to be critical in negotiations, indicating that Ajax are 'increasingly confident' of sealing a transfer for Sutalo and that they are looking to wrap proceedings up in the next 48 hours.

Sutalo, who has been hailed as "simply amazing", has started the 2023/24 campaign on a strong footing for Dinamo Zagreb despite speculation surrounding his future, making five appearances for his current employers across all competitions, with four of them yielding clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has complemented Nottingham Forest's transfer strategy and confirmed that Sutalo has been evaluated at the City Ground.

Taylor stated: "I think it's pretty clear that they've not done what they did last year, which I think is going to suit them better.

"But, at the same time, I do see Forest as a team that probably needs a few more signings. There is still talk that Brennan Johnson could maybe go, which is a little bit of a concern.

"But Sutalo is one that they're going to look at now. They're in talks with Dinamo Zagreb because it looks like Roger Ibanez is going to go to Al-Ahli."

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have been busy in the transfer market under Steve Cooper and four signings have come through the door at the City Ground in the form of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner and Ola Aina, alongside Chris Wood's move from Newcastle United being made permanent, as per Transfermarkt.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Nottingham Forest tried to sign Youssouf Fofana from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco this summer; however, they were knocked back in their attempts to land the midfielder who has options elsewhere.

Back in July, The Daily Mail reported that Nottingham Forest star striker Brennan Johnson could be considered as an alternative to Harry Kane by Tottenham Hotspur if the England international were to decide to depart the north London side this window.

The Tricky Trees kick off their Premier League campaign away to Arsenal on Saturday and will be hoping to give themselves a solid platform to build on following their survival heroics last term, as per Sky Sports.