Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is wasting no time in identifying potential targets for January and is now believed to have a striker on his wishlist at the City Ground, according to reports.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

So far, Nottingham Forest have quietly gone about their business in the Premier League and find themselves in 14th place with 13 points from their opening 12 fixtures in the division.

Of course, Everton's recent controversial 10-point deduction has actually moved Cooper's men up a place in the league table; nevertheless, the important fact for those at the City Ground to bear in mind is that they are eight points above the drop zone, which has to be commended in their second campaign back in the top-flight.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Nottingham Forest face a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion as the Premier League returns after the conclusion of the international break. Nevertheless, the Tricky Trees are in a sweat over whether key players Taiwo Awonyi and Anthony Elanga will be available for the tie after both players suffered injury concerns on duty with their respective nations, as cited by The Nottingham Post.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are also said to have something of an availability crisis heading into the clash, with Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Mo Dahoud all likely to miss the meeting of the two sides. Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson is another doubt for the Seagulls, while Japanese star Kaoru Mitoma is also expected to be absent from proceedings.

Forest fans will undoubtedly be buoyed by their improved chances of recording a victory. According to a fresh report, their excitement could be set to go one step further as boss Cooper reportedly has his eye on a new forward come January.

Nottingham Forest want Marvin Ducksch

According to reports in Germany via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are believed to be keen on Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch, who could be brought in as a replacement for Divock Origi due to the latter failing to set the heather alight since his move to the City Ground.

Marvin Ducksch in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Goals 6 Assists 4

Nottingham Forest are alert to the fact that Werder Bremen may need to sell players after recording a €3.8 million loss for the financial year and the player himself is attracted to the possibility of moving to the East Midlands, where he could see his €2 million per season wage double in size.

On the other hand, Origi has endured a frustrating spell at the Tricky Trees, making just five appearances and having yet to register a goal or assist for his loan side (Origi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Ducksch, who has previously been labelled "extraordinary" by teammate Mitchell Weiser, could help to provide a physical presence in attack for Nottingham Forest as they look to keep climbing up the table under Cooper in the second half of the campaign.