Nottingham Forest are keen on signing an "exceptional" Premier League player this summer, and he is now expected to leave his club, according to a report.

Forest planning for the summer

Forest could be in a strong position to attract some top-quality players in the summer given their unexpected push for Europe this season, and they have already started weighing up their options.

The Tricky Trees are said to be readying a new move for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa after having a £22m bid knocked back in January, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo believed to be a big fan of the 28-year-old.

The Bees were insistent that Wissa was not for sale in the winter, and while it remains to be seen whether they soften their stance over the next few months, Nuno has now started to identify potential alternative targets.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the names on the list, with the striker still deliberating over whether to commit to a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Forest are clearly looking to refresh their attacking options in the summer, but they are also looking to strengthen at the other end of the pitch, with a report from The Boot Room revealing that they still hold an active interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Tricky Trees were keen on a move for Kelleher last summer, at which point the Reds were unwilling to sanction his departure, but there is now a feeling he will leave the Premier League leaders this summer.

Arne Slot is ready to sell the Irishman, who could be brought in to replace Matz Sels, despite Nuno being happy with his goalkeeper's performances this season.

Kelleher outperforming Sels on key metrics

Although it must be noted that Kelleher has a stronger defence in front of him with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate making up the backline at Anfield, he has outperformed Sels on some key metrics over the past year.

Statistic per 90 Caoimhin Kelleher Matz Sels Goals against 1.09 (85th percentile) 1.36 (50th percentile) Save percentage 73.7% (72nd percentile) 68.3% (34th percentile) Clean sheet percentage 30.4% (67th percentile) 28.2% (62nd percentile) Crosses stopped percentage 5.8% (46th percentile) 4.3% (22nd percentile)

Not only that, but the Ireland international has also been described as "exceptional" by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and he has received high praise from teammate Andy Robertson this season.

The 26-year-old is unlikely to come cheap, with reports indicating the Reds could look to hold out for a fee of £30m, but there are clear indications he could be a real upgrade for Forest between the sticks.

That said, signing a new 'keeper may not be a priority given that Sels has been largely dependable this season, and Nuno is happy with his performances.