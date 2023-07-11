Nottingham Forest striker Kelechi Iheanacho is a 'hit-and-miss' player that could have a similar lack of impact to Emmanuel Dennis at the City Ground, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

How has Kelechi Iheanacho fared at Leicester City?

As per The Guardian, Iheanacho joined Leicester City back in 2017 for a reported fee of £25 million and has gone on to be a useful player during his time at the King Power Stadium, producing some moments of brilliance for the Foxes.

Overall, Iheanacho has netted 55 goals and laid on a further 33 assists in 206 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt.

Contractually, Iheanacho is tied to Leicester City until next year on terms worth £80,000 per week and could leave the club on a free transfer if his future is not resolved, as per Capology.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Nottingham Forest are keen on the Nigeria international this summer and have opened talks over a deal to sign him, stating on Twitter: "EXCL: Championship. Nottingham Forest have opened talks to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester. He’s on top of list. Nottingham want to close the deal in the next days."

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has designs on adding four bodies to his squad over the duration of the window, including a goalkeeper, central defender, left winger and a 'goalscoring forward'.

The outlet also claim that several big names may be on the way out of the City Ground to help reduce the Reds' hefty wage bill, with Jonjo Shelvey, Remo Freuler and Dennis being deemed as 'surplus to requirements' by Nottingham Forest boss Cooper.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has indicated that he isn't convinced that Iheanacho would be a good fit to help Nottingham Forest's goal flow in 2023/24, similar to that of Nigeria counterpart Dennis during his time in the East Midlands.

Taylor stated: “I've tried to do some digging into this one. I do expect Iheanacho to leave the club. I don't know whether that is a legitimate transfer link.

“However, I'm not sure about Iheanacho as a player. I think for Forest, he's a bit of an Emmanuel Dennis. He’s hit-and-miss. Forest probably need a bit more consistency.”

What now for Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest manager Cooper will be keen to get new players in as early as possible to ensure his side are in a strong position to retain their Premier League status for a second successive campaign.

The Reds have been linked with a range of names that could potentially come to the City Ground to help their cause. According to FootballTransfers, Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Atletico Madrid as they explore returning for Renan Lodi on a permanent deal.

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek is another man that has cropped up on Nottingham Forest's radar this summer and the Reds are believed to be 'monitoring' his situation alongside a host of clubs in England and further afield, as per 90min.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is available for a cut-price fee of £15 million and Nottingham Forest are said to have registered interest in offering him an escape route from Stamford Bridge; however, they face competition from Fulham, AC Milan and Saudi Arabian clubs, cited by The Guardian.