Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a move for an "aggressive" new manager to possibly replace Steve Cooper, according to one reliable reporter.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest future

The Reds managed to stop the rot on Saturday following a dismal 5-0 defeat to Fulham last week, with Cooper’s side taking a point from Molineux in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves. Pressure still seems to be on the current Forest manager ahead of the festive period, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook sharing the latest update on Cooper’s future on Tuesday.

“At the moment all is calm, it felt like a big week for Steve Cooper at Forest last week because we know the owner was deeply concerned about their run of form.

“It is only one win in 12 now but he made some big calls at the weekend, he made seven changes, he changed the formation and he got a response from his players and I think the owner watching on realises that. So, at the moment he’ll continue but it doesn’t get any easier. Tottenham on Friday, if they lose that one then I think he’ll be right back under the microscope and they’re actively looking for potential replacements.”

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui and current Fulham boss Marco Silva have been linked as potential replacements for Cooper, however, owner Evangelos Marinakis appears to have a new manager on his radar.

Nottingham Forest eyeing Oliver Glasner

According to reliable journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Oliver Glasner is another candidate at The City Ground, with the former Frankfurt manager under consideration by the Forest hierarchy.

The 49-year-old would reportedly be keen on a move to England following links to Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the summer, although it is unclear if Forest are a club he would specifically be interested in joining.

Glasner, who spent his entire playing career in his native Austria, began his career as a manager with SV Ried back in 2014. He then went on to take charge of LASK before moving on to Wolfsburg and then Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League.

Oliver Glasner managerial record Club Games Wins SV Ried 37 13 LASK 161 96 Wolfsburg 87 41 Frankfurt 97 39

He likes to play a 3-4-2-1 system and has been praised for his "intense" and "aggressive" style of play, with counterpart Marco Rose saying to the media on Glasner back in 2021:

"Oliver Glasner's intense and aggressive football has brought big success to Frankfurt. They have solutions in and out of possession."

Currently out of work after leaving the Bundesliga side earlier this year, his next position in charge could well be at The City Ground to replace Cooper, making this one to watch.