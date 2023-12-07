Nottingham Forest are keen to get deals over the line at The City Ground come January and an update has emerged on their pursuit of one reported target.

Since arriving back in the Premier League in 2022, Forest have definitely been one of the more active clubs on the transfer front as Steve Cooper looks to ensure his side are equipped to handle the rigours of top-flight football.

In the summer, no fewer than 15 arrivals entered the fray at the City Ground; however, some have inevitably fared better than others at the Tricky Trees, which can understandably provoke questions over the groundwork that has gone into signing these players in the first place.

Creative intuition has been a problem for the Reds this term in spite of their recent influx of arrivals and former player Nigel Jemson has indicated his belief that Morgan Gibbs-White has had to shoulder the burden of inventing chances for his teammates, as he told the Garibaldi Red Podcast:

"There’s a lot of pressure on Morgan Gibbs-White. He’s the one really who unlocks defences. He’s the most creative player we’ve got. Creativity is not what the midfielders are used for but I think everyone is looking for Morgan Gibbs-White and I think sometimes he feels the pressure."

Related Reporter shares worrying Nottingham Forest transfer update The Reds could soon encounter some recruitment issues at the City Ground...

Finding solutions to these problems is never an easy endeavour and it remains to be seen who the Tricky Trees could turn to to ensure they are amassing sufficient opportunities during Premier League matches. Of course, the January transfer window may be an ample opportunity to improve on this front and a new update has emerged regarding a reported Nottingham Forest target.

Nottingham Forest receive Ryan Kent transfer boost

According to reports in Turkey via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have received a boost in their pursuit of Fenerbache winger Ryan Kent, who the Tricky Trees have reportedly put a loan bid in for, which could see the 27-year-old make a quickfire return to the United Kingdom after he left Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer for Turkey.

Ryan Kent at Fenerbache in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 2

The outlet claim that Kent has underperformed in Istanbul and Fenerbache would now be willing to part ways with the Oldham-born man in January should a suitable offer arise for his services. Evangelos Marinakis is evidently keen on reinforcements in the New Year and could now have a feasible pathway to landing one of his targets.

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been frequently used in wide berths by Cooper this campaign; however, the East Midlands-based side have lacked players capable of penetrating opposition backlines, forcing them to use Gibbs-White as a makeshift winger at times in 2023/24.

Kent operates off the left flank by trade; nevertheless, he will surely be keen to get back to his best form following a difficult spell in Turkey so far, which has led to the Englishman recording an average match rating of just 6.35/10 in the Super Lig (Kent statistics - WhoScored).