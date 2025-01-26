Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign a £60 million player in this transfer window, according to a recent report.

Nottingham Forest suffer shock defeat to Bournemouth

Forest’s eight-game winning run in the Premier League came to a sudden and surprising end on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 5-0 by AFC Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara's hat-trick, along with goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo, sealed the emphatic win, which saw the Reds lose just their fifth league game of the campaign.

Related He'd be better than Wissa: Nottingham Forest in the mix to sign £60m star Nottingham Forest will look to use this transfer window as a way to further strengthen their top squad.

After the match, Nuno admitted that nobody expected a game like that and admitted the Cherries were better than his side. Nuno said: "Nobody expected a game like this. Bournemouth were better than us. Realising what we did wrong - a lot of things. Usually, our strengths are when we block and are compact. When we give space to our opponents, things get harder.

"For the second half we went to the dressing room to try and correct things and put things right, but we didn't do that. The second half was very bad."

The Reds remain firmly in the race for a top-four finish, three points ahead of fifth-place Newcastle United. However, teams such as Bournemouth and Man City have closed the gap behind them, while Forest have lost ground on both Arsenal and Liverpool, who now sit comfortably ahead of them.

Nottingham Forest leading race for £60m star

After a disappointing defeat to Bournemouth, Nuno may have his eyes on reinforcements in what remains of this transfer window, and according to a report from Spain, Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

The report states that Forest have moved ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign the Brazilian. His performances this season in a struggling Premier League side have seen him becoming a wanted man, and while heavyweights like Arsenal and Chelsea are very much keen, Forest are leading the race for his signature.

It even goes on to add that negotiations between the Reds and Cunha seem to be progressing well and quickly, with the Brazilian willing to leave Molineux and join the ambitious project at the City Ground, despite the fact it was reported earlier this month that he had agreed to sign a new contract with the Midlands side.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves stats Apps 79 Goals 26 Assists 13

The 25-year-old has been mightily impressive in the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals and recording four assists in 22 league games. That form has seen Cunha’s price tag rise significantly, with Sky Sports’ James Savundra speaking on the Transfer Show recently and admitting it could cost any side £60 million to sign the forward. Savundra said: “Despite the fact that Wolves are adamant he’s [Cunha] not for sale, we understand that if an offer came in for around £60 million, that could bring Wolves to the table.”