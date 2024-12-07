Attempting to take further strides towards their shock European ambitions, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly in pole position to sign a Brazilian forward for Nuno Espirito Santo in 2025.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest's sudden rise into the race to secure a European place has been about as unexpected as it gets in the Premier League. The Midlands club found themselves battling for survival in the last two seasons, but have discovered their best form yet in the current campaign to set course for shock European qualification.

It's the type of form that owner Evangelos Marinakis should want to take full advantage of in the transfer window too, using the potential of European football to lure further top names to the City Ground. On that front, names such as Evan Ferguson and Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli have already been mentioned to highlight just how far Forest have come in recent months.

Fagioli, in particular, could represent their rise. To attract a Juventus midfielder - albeit one who's currently out of favour under Thiago Motta - is no easy task and something that Forest may not have managed in the middle of past relegation battles. But that doesn't mean those in the Midlands have turned their focus away from other targets.

According to Trivela via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are now in pole position to sign Yuri Alberto, having been linked with the Corinthians striker on more than one occasion in recent months.

Now reports are emerging that Alberto's agent wants the forward to move on amid a dispute over fees that Corinthians should have paid - something they could look to use in their favour to secure an exit away. Demanding at least €25m (£20m) to sanction the departure of their star man, however, the deal won't exactly come cheap for Nottingham Forest, who are the most interested and leading the chase at this stage.

"Superb" Alberto can become long-term Wood replacement

As untouchable as Chris Wood has been so far this season, the New Zealand forward is now 32 years old and is inevitably going to slow down on the goals front in the next couple of years. And with Taiwo Awoniyi still struggling with injuries and consistency in front of goal, Forest could turn their attention towards Alberto when replacing their star striker.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has scored 30 goals and assisted a further seven in all competitions for Corinthians in 2024 and looks destined to earn a move away from South America as a result. It's also no shock amid such form that he has earned high praise from South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who labelled one of his many standout performances as "superb".

If Alberto can replicate his Corinthians form in Europe then that £20m fee could quickly become one of the bargains of 2025.