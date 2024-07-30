Nottingham Forest are set to be one of the busier Premier League sides in the final weeks of the summer transfer window as they line up a mammoth five new signings, according to one reliable journalist.

Quiet summer for Nottingham Forest

So far, this summer has been one of consolidation rather than addition for Nuno Espírito Santo and co. at the City Ground. They have been able to keep hold of key duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo after their financial fair play fears were eased by the sale of Moussa Niakhate to Lyon.

Meanwhile, their squad is beginning to take shape after two hectic seasons that has seen them make close to 50 transfers since their promotion to the top flight back in 2022. They have added Elliot Anderson in a deal worth £35m, which was considered a market opportunity given Newcastle's own FFP concerns.

They have also replaced Niakhate with Nikola Milenkovic, who had previously been linked with Manchester United but has now moved to the Midlands in a £12m deal. Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel arrived in a £3.3m move, alongside young duo Eric Moreira and Marko Stamenic, who were signed from Red Star and FC St Pauli respectively.

Nottingham Forest's new signings Player Fee Elliot Anderson £35m Nikola Milenkovic £12m Marko Stamenic £4.6m Carlos Miguel £3.3m Eric da Silva Moreira £1m

But much of the squad retains the same look as it did for the final game of the 2023-24 campaign. Now though, that seems set to change.

Forest set for late summer splurge

That comes as reliable reporter John Percy claims that as many as five new signings (and perhaps more) could find their way to the City Ground between now and the end of the transfer window in a month's time.

"Forest will look to make further additions", he reports, with the "priority" being "two wingers, a forward, a left-back and another goalkeeper" between now and the end of the transfer window.

They have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace no.2 Sam Johnstone, while recent reports have also credited them with eyeing up an opportunistic move for Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

As it stands though, only one deal is close. That comes in the form of winger Ramos Sosa, with Percy adding that "a £10 million deal" for the Paraguayan winger is "understood to be the next potential incoming" at the City Ground.

Still just 24-years-old, Sosa has been described as "an excellent ball carrier" who "can drag his team up the pitch as well prove rather useful on the counter" by South American football journalist Nathan Joyes on X.

His arrival would help provide cover and competition to exciting pair Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom have proved adept in doing just that since their moves to the Midlands 12 months ago.

For Forest, it appears that the transfer window is only just getting underway, and there could be plenty more to come before the deadline.