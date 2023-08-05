Highlights

Nottingham Forest target Lucas Digne will be 'allowed' to leave current employers Aston Villa this window to seek a new challenge, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Lucas Digne moving to Nottingham Forest?

According to Telegraph Sport, Digne has come up in discussions between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa regarding Wales international Brennan Johnson this window, who is a transfer target for the latter.

Nevertheless, the former Everton ace's £120,000 per week pay packet is said to be 'prohibitive' in negotiations and the Tricky Trees would need to try and convince Digne to take a significant wage cut or talk Aston Villa into sanctioning a loan deal for the 30-year-old.

Last season, Digne featured 32 times in all competitions for Aston Villa, registering two goals over the course of the campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

The Daily Mail report that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are also keen on bringing Digne to the Gulf region this summer as the nation continues to boost its footballing reputation.

Napoli have also shown a 'tentative interest' in Digne, though his wages have made any notion of the Serie A champions being able to do a deal more complex.

In a separate piece by The Daily Mail, Napoli could look to draft in Digne as a replacement for Mario Rui if the 32-year-old is moved on at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has signalled his belief that both Digne and his teammate Philippe Coutinho will be allowed to depart Villa Park this summer.

Jones stated: “I don’t have great expectations for Digne or Coutinho to remain at Villa beyond this transfer window, but like other players in this squad, you need offers to land before we genuinely know how Villa view the situations.

“I understand that both would be allowed to move on at this stage, but of course, all parties need to find a satisfactory resolution to their problem.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to continue building on his impressive debut campaign at Villa Park and he has prepared his side well for the new term by adding Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans to the fold this window, as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are now keen to bring Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams to the West Midlands this summer and would reportedly be willing to activate his £25 million relegation release clause.

One outlet in Spain claim that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is on the radar at Villa Park and Aston Villa have plans to submit a €15 million bid for the Spain international despite his recent contract renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Free agent Adama Traore is believed to be a target for Aston Villa in an unexpected potential swoop, with Emery aiming to add some pace in the final third of the pitch, as per Football Insider.

Czech publication Sport via The Daily Express claim that Manchester United backup goalkeeper Matej Kovar is wanted by Aston Villa to provide competition for Emiliano Martinez and Robin Olsen.