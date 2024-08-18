Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign a new defender for Nuno Espirito Santo in the final weeks of the transfer window, it has emerged.

Nottingham Forest held in Premier League opener

It looked as though the Reds were going to get their 2024/25 Premier League campaign off to a perfect start when they took the lead against Bournemouth through 32-year-old striker Chris Wood midway through the first half, but they could not hold on and eventually had to settle for a point against the Cherries.

By far the better side in the first half, Forest faded late on in the game and that allowed Bournemouth to snatch a late equaliser courtesy of Antoine Semenyo's effort four minutes from full-time, allowing the south coast side to leave the City Ground with a point.

However, the game was overshadowed by an injury to Forest midfielder Danilo, who collapsed just eight minutes into the new season and had to be stretchered off with a foot injury. After the game, Espirito Santo revealed: "It was a horrible moment for everybody, he has broken his ankle,"

"It's serious, we are going to miss him, not only on the pitch. He is a wonderful boy. He is always smiling, always with joy, and we wish him the best.

"Everybody loves him so much. He is leaving hospital just now and he is going to be assessed tomorrow. It is serious but the good news he is stable. He's speaking and aware, he just needs time."

Though much of Forest's transfer business has already been done this summer, they may now need to return to the market for a new midfielder. They are still on the hunt for defensive reinforcements too, and now they may have found their man.

Nottingham Forest make approach for "outstanding" defender

That comes as the reliable David Ornstein has revealed that Espirito Santo and co are among those chasing Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno, who is set to leave the midlands outfit this summer.

The Villans have already signed Ian Maatsen this summer to provide cover and competition for Lucas Digne at left back, and Moreno was not even amongst the substitutes for their opening-day win over West Ham United.

After the game, Villa boss Unai Emery provided a telling update on the Spaniard. “Alex Moreno can be considered close to leaving the club,” he explained to reporters.

And Birmingham World add that Forest have "made an approach" to sign the defender this summer, though it is likely to be a season-long loan should they pull off a move.

Alex Moreno 2023/24 Premier League season Appearances 21 Starts 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 2

Moreno has just two years left to run on his £35,000-a-week deal at Villa Park, so whether a loan would suit the Villans is another matter, with the midlands outfit in a weak position to sell next summer unless the Spaniard pens an extension before departing.

Despite being shunned by Villa, his quality was evident when offered the opportunity to play for Emery's side, and the defender was hailed as "outstanding" by Ex-Villan turned pundit Alan Hutton after one impressive performance.

“Moreno was putting in great deliveries [at West Ham]. The ball for the goal was outstanding", he explained.

Should Forest be able to pull off a loan move, it could represent a solid coup for the City Ground side.