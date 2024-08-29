Morgan Gibbs-White is a player who has exceeded all expectations at Nottingham Forest following his £25m move from Wolves back in the summer of 2022.

The attacking midfielder has captured the hearts of the fanbase, with his intensity of pressure out of possession, whilst being the heart of the Reds side with the ball at his feet, creating endless opportunities for other attacking players.

He enjoyed his best Premier League campaign to date last season, registering five goals and ten assists in his 37 league appearances - finishing the campaign as the club’s joint-highest contributor in front of goal.

Gibbs-White has undoubtedly been key in the club’s two previous near misses with relegation, often being the man to create that bit of magic that has often been missing in some of the nervy outings.

However, he may be partnered with one player who would allow the Englishman to reach the next level at the City Ground during the 2024/25 campaign.

Nottingham Forest make bid for talented midfielder

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Nottingham Forest have tabled an offer to sign Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has been an unused substitute in both of the first two outings of the new Serie A season, prompting interest from Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

Bove has also been subject to huge interest from Everton this summer, with the Reds set to rival Sean Dyche’s side over a move for the talented youngster.

The report claims that whilst the fee for the bid is unknown, Daniele De Rossi’s side are willing to part ways with the academy graduate as he searches for more regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Whilst he plays in a slightly deeper role than Gibbs-White, he could have a huge impact on the Englishman’s future achievements in the East Midlands.

Why Bove would be perfect for Gibbs-White

Although the Reds have numerous impressive talents in the midfield department, the injury suffered by Danilo during the season opener against Bournemouth could allow for a new addition in the middle of the park.

Earlier this week, Nuno’s side were linked with a move to sign Brazilian talent Andre, but it appears that the Fluminense ace is set for a move to Premier League rivals Wolves before Friday’s deadline.

As a result, attention has been turned to the £30k-per-week Roma midfielder, with Bove possessing a lot of stats that would hugely benefit Gibbs-White in the coming months.

The “intelligent” Italian, as dubbed by former boss José Mourinho, excelled with the ball at his feet last season, registering an 83% pass completion rate - completing an average of 4.5 progressive passes per 90 allowing Gibbs-White to be at the centre of more frequent opportunities should Bove move to the City Ground in the coming days.

Edoardo Bove's stats in the Serie A for Roma (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 31 Goals + assists 2 Pass accuracy 83% Progressive passes 4.5 Progressive carries 1.1 Tackles won 3 Blocks made 1.1 Aerials won 1.5 Stats via FBref

He also starred defensively, winning an average of three tackles per 90, alongside 1.1 blocks, adding more defensive cover to Nuno’s midfield, which could allow the former Wolves talent to operate in a more advanced role once more.

In recent weeks, Gibbs-White has operated in a slightly deeper role than normal, featuring as more of a box-to-box player than an attacking midfielder - but has still impressed, scoring the winning goal in the outing against Southampton last weekend.

However, Bove’s potential arrival could allow him to forget about his defensive responsibilities and continue to cause havoc in attacking areas, further increasing the Reds’ goalscoring output.

Whilst it’s unknown how much the Italian would cost the Reds during the closing stages of the window, he’s demonstrated that he has excellent qualities that would undoubtedly improve Nuno’s midfield options.

However, with just over a day left in the window, the hierarchy would have to operate swiftly if they are to complete an impressive deal for the 22-year-old.