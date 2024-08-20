Nottingham Forest are locked in talks to sign an alternative to Santiago Gimenez in the final days of the transfer window, it has emerged.

Nottingham Forest target late reinforcements

Heading into the final month of the transfer window, Nottingham Forest had outlined a minimum of five new signings to make before the transfer window slammed shut, in order to give manager Nuno Espírito Santo the best chance of Premier League survival.

As per the reliable John Percy, the Reds were keen to sign two wingers, a forward, a goalkeeper and a left-back before August 30th.

So far, they have made good progress on that front; the arrivals of Ramon Sosa from CD Talleres and Jota Silva from Vitoria SC respectively have fulfilled their desire for fresh blood in wide areas, while they are also reportedly in talks to sign Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno, who Unai Emery admitted was "close to leaving" the Villans.

Any deal could be a season-long loan for the Spaniard and would provide cover and competition for current left-back Ola Aina at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, Forest are also chasing a striker and had earmarked PSV attacker Gimenez as a potential target. However, they have seen their initial €25m (£21m) offer rejected by the Eredivisie side, who are believed to be holding out for around €40m (£34m) to sell the Mexican this summer. Now, they have identified an alternative to the 23-year-old.

Nottingham Forest table offer for "beast"

That comes in the shape of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is set to be on the move this summer after managing just 11 Premier League starts in 2023/24.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute for the Gunners as they beat Wolves 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the season, and has already been the subject of a failed move to Marseille, who ultimately opted to sign Elye Wahi instead.

Now, he is on Nottingham Forest's radar, with the Reds having already sent an opening offer to Arsenal for his services, though it was rejected according to Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Nketiah in the 23/24 PL season Appearances 27 Starts 10 Goals 5 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 3 Minutes per goal/assist 153

As per David Ornstein, that initial bid totalled £25m including add-ons, but the Gunners are holding out for between £30m and £35m to part ways with their second choice striker.

Despite seeing limited game time, Mikel Arteta is still believed to rate Nketiah highly, while the Englishman is in no rush to leave the Emirates given he still has three years left to run on his £100,000-a-week deal.

Speaking after Nketiah scored against Nottingham Forest 12 months ago, Arteta hailed his striker as a "beast".

“Eddie sums up what we want this season in terms of the squad,” Arteta told the club’s official website.

“He was a player who was really disappointed not to start against Manchester City in the absence of Gabby [Gabriel Jesus], but he had an incredible impact in the game against City and he trained this week like a beast."

Now, that "beast" could well be heading to Nottingham.