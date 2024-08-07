No Nottingham Forest fan could have predicted the impact Brazilian centre-back Murillo would’ve had in such a short space of time following his £15m move from Corinthians last summer.

The 22-year-old arrived as an unknown quantity, biding his time for his first-team debut, before grabbing his opportunity with both hands, starting the next 31 Premier League outings in a row between October and May.

His subsequent form has seen him linked with a £60m move to fellow English side Chelsea, but as it stands, he looks set to remain at the City Ground and build on his impressive first season in the East Midlands.

So far in pre-season, he’s formed an excellent partnership with new addition Nikola Milenkovic at the heart of the Reds defence, with boss Nuno Espírito Santo hoping the duo will be able to start together during the season opener a week on Saturday.

However, the defender could form another excellent partnership with one of his compatriots, with yet another Brazilian subject to interest from Forest in recent days.

Nottingham Forest make enquiry for Brazilian ace

According to UOL, Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry to sign Monaco left-back Caio Henrique this summer as Nuno looks to bolster his defensive unit ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds aren’t alone in their pursuit of the 27-year-old, with West Ham United also interested in signing the Brazilian before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

UOL’s report states that he has a deal at the French side until the summer of 2027, but doesn’t name a price tag for Henrique, who is valued at £17.1m, as per Transfermarkt.

Henrique missed a large chunk of last season with an ACL injury, but his excellent form after his setback could see him be a threat at both ends of the pitch whilst also forming an excellent partnership with youngster Murillo.

Why Henrique could form an excellent partnership with Murillo

Since promotion back to the top flight, Forest’s recruitment of Brazilian talents has certainly played a huge part in their success in avoiding relegation.

The likes of Renan Lodi, Felipe and Danilo have all played a role along the way, with Murillo undoubtedly the best of the lot given his regular starting berth under multiple managers.

The centre-back excels in possession, averaging 2.9 progressive passes per 90 last season, playing perfectly into the hands of potential addition Henrique who likes to create opportunities despite his defensive role.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

In his nine appearances for Monaco last season, the “impressive” talent, as described by one Brazilian scouting account, registered five assists - a staggering tally for a full-back.

He also averaged 4.8 progressive passes per 90, alongside 2.3 progressive carries, showcasing his desire to create opportunities where possible from a defensive position.

Caio Henrique's stats per 90 for Monaco (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Assists 5 Progressive passes 4.8 Progressive carries 2.3 Tackles won 1.9 Blocks made 1.2 Interceptions 0.9 Stats via FBref

However, Henrique has also produced some impressive defensive stats, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.2 blocks per 90 - allowing him to excel alongside compatriot Murillo at the City Ground.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for the Monaco star would cost the Reds, he would be a stellar addition and one that could dramatically improve Forest’s options at left-back.

His injury last season will undoubtedly cause concern, but his subsequent form upon his return is evidence that he’s still able to star at the top level of European football - making him yet another brilliant addition for Nuno’s side.