Nottingham Forest have enquired about a deal to sign an exciting forward in January according to a fresh report, and he's already playing his football in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest transfer targets

With Steve Cooper’s side sitting 15th in the table, the manager will know that he’ll have to enter the market in the new year to sign fresh faces who will be able to improve his squad and the results on the pitch, so names have started doing the rounds.

The Reds are reportedly expected to renew their interest in Celtic’s attacking midfielder Rocco Vata having previously failed to secure his services, but alongside the centre of the park, the hierarchy appear keen to bolster their ranks across the frontline.

Newcastle United’s right-winger Jacob Murphy has been highlighted as a potential candidate, even though he’s only made one league start this season due to him being out on the sidelines with a recurring shoulder injury (WhoScored - Murphy statistics).

England’s former youth international still has four years remaining on his deal (Newcastle contracts), and whilst the black and white stripes want to open talks over an extension, that hasn’t stopped the 28-year-old from entering onto the radar at The City Ground.

Evangelos Marinakis keen on Jacob Murphy

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are interested in Murphy, but they aren't alone with Crystal Palace also hoping to get a deal over the line in January.

"Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.

"Palace and Forest are both looking to bolster their attacking options in the mid-season window and have lined Murphy up as a potential target. It is believed both clubs have made enquiries about his price tag and availability as the new year approaches."

Murphy is a "relentless" workhorse at Newcastle

Across all competitions this season, Murphy has clocked up five involvements, four assists and one goal, in nine appearances, which shows how much of a positive impact he can make in the final third, but he’s actually capable of playing in eight different positions, highlighting the fact that he's a versatile operator.

Position Played (Data via Transfermarkt) Number Of Appearances Right Winger 189 Left Winger 91 Right Midfield 29 Attacking Midfield 10 Second Striker 6 Left Midfield 6 Right Back 6 Centre-Forward 3

The Wembley-born talent also has an impressive record when coming up against Cooper’s side having secured three victories as part of the opposition, so if he can perform this well when on the away team, imagine what he’d be capable of under the guidance of the Welshman in the Midlands.

According to Newcastle reporter Chris Waugh, Murphy is a “relentless” runner and will always give 110% effort every game, so for everything that he could add to the side, this is a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity present itself in January.