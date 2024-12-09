Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a striker who could cost them £33 million and has been “blowing teams away,” according to a new report. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continued their impressive campaign as they beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, putting them within touching distance of the top four.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds continue to be one of the surprise packages of this Premier League season, and with a possible fight for a European spot on the cards, Nuno and co. will look to January as a chance to strengthen their team.

It was reported over the weekend that Forest are leading the race to sign Yuri Alberto in January. The Corinthians striker has been linked with a move to the City Ground for a while now, and it appears the Reds are in pole position to sign him in the New Year. The forward will not be a cheap deal, as he could cost the Premier League side as much as £20 million.

But Alberto is not the only striker that Forest have on their radar, as they are also interested in signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton. The Irish international looks set to leave the Seagulls in some capacity in January, after finding game time hard to come by this season. A loan move looked likely, but Forest are interested in signing Ferguson on a permanent basis. However, it remains unclear if Brighton would be interested in a sale, especially to a Premier League rival.

Nottingham Forest make enquiry to sign £33m forward in January

According to UOL, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have also made an enquiry to understand the possibility of a deal to sign Igor Jesus from Botafogo. The 23-year-old, who has won four Brazil caps, moved back to his homeland in the summer after four years playing in Saudi Arabia for Shabab Al-Ahli.

Jesus has been in impressive form since moving back to Brazil, and that has now put him on the radar of English teams, despite being under contract until 2027.

The report states that Forest have already requested information about signing Jesus and have been told that offers below €20 million will not be accepted. It goes on to add that a bid of around €40 million could get them Jesus in January, which is roughly £33 million.

Igor Jesus' 2024 Botafogo stats Apps 22 Starts 16 Goals 5 xG 6.87 Goals per game 0.2 Shots per game 2.6 Assists 3 xAG 1.63 Big chances created 6

Jesus has been excellent for Botafogo this season, as he’s helped them win the Copa Libertadores. A Brazilian expert has stated that Jesus has been “blowing teams away” this season, and he now finds himself on the radar of Nottingham Forest, who will be looking to ease the pressure on current frontman Chris Wood.