Looking to seal their seventh arrival of the summer, Nottingham Forest have reportedly made their first enquiry to sign a new winger ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds have so far enjoyed a busy summer which saw another addition earlier this week - their sixth of the window - in the form of Portuguese winger Jota Silva. The 25-year-old joins the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Miguel in Forest's list of arrivals as they gear up to move away from relegation trouble.

Welcoming Silva, Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson told Forest's official website: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”

Wilson may well be welcoming more talent before the summer ends too. According to Ole in Argentina via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have made their first enquiry to sign Nico Gonzalez from Fiorentina ahead of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. With talks underway, Forest are now expected to present the Italian club with a formal offer.

The deal to sign the winger will be far from easy, however, given that Juventus are also interested in securing his signature. Forest may hope that the attraction of the Premier League will play a vital part in his decision this summer. At 26 years old, Gonzalez could be at the very top of his game, making the substantial interest in his services little surprise. It would be some coup if those at the City Ground won the race for his services before the end of the month.

"Intelligent" Gonzalez can unleash Awoniyi

If Forest manage to add Gonzalez to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, then attack may well be the best form of defence in the forthcoming campaign.

The winger would instantly combine with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and goalscorer Taiwo Awoniyi, who could thrive even more with greater service.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nico Gonzalez Taiwo Awoniyi Goals 12 6 Assists 2 3 Key Passes 22 10 Ball Recoveries 84 33

In Gonzalez, Forest would have quite the outlet who, in an added bonus, works off the ball to record impressive ball recovery numbers. Potentially amid a relegation scrap, a winger of his calibre can quickly prove to be the key to unlocking Premier League safety.

Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino was full of praise for Gonzalez at the start of his tenure, saying via Viola News: "His position is as a right attacking midfielder, but he can play in multiple positions because he is an intelligent player and the more we have, the better."

With a matter of weeks left until the window slams shut, Forest could yet steal the headlines one last time in the Premier League for what would be a seventh summer arrival.