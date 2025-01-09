Looking to cement their Champions League place once and for all, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly made contact to sign a Serie A midfielder who knows all about finishing inside the Premier League's top four.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Six wins on the bounce and level on points with second place Arsenal in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are proving to be no flash in the pan as the season enters its second half. It's even worth noting that up next they have the chance to become the first side to complete the double over Arne Slot's Liverpool side and remain the only side to defeat the Reds in league action so far this season.

Defeat Slot's side once again and Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Forest will find themselves just three points adrift with the leaders, who will at least have a game in hand to rectify that gap. If the likes of Chris Wood perform at the level they did against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the coming weeks, then the title race may well have a shock participant.

The January transfer window could yet boost their impressive campaign even further too. According to The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest have made contact to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus this month in what is likely to be a short-term loan move away from the Serie A giants.

Having struggled since arriving in Turin, Luiz could now receive the opportunity he so desperately needs to return to the Premier League and rediscover his best form. A move to Nottingham Forest wouldn't be without its controversy, however, given that the Brazilian spent a number of years at Aston Villa and even helped the Villans into the Champions League last season.

"Decisive" Luiz would cement Nottingham Forest's ambitions

Just like he did for Midlands rivals Aston Villa last season, Luiz could seal Forest's Champions League ambitions by completing a January move and much-needed fresh start away from Juventus - albeit merely a brief loan spell.

Earning a reported £132,000-a-week in Serie A, it will be interesting to see just how much of Luiz's hefty salary Nottingham Forest are willing to match and how much Juventus will pay, themselves, in order to send their midfielder on loan.

The former Villa man is certainly worth the gamble this month, having still earned plenty of praise throughout a troubled campaign so far. Among those with plenty of positives has been Aston Villa sporting director Monchi, who told reporters as relayed by Tribal Football earlier this month: "He’s playing less than we all expected, but we’re talking about a strong player.

"There are guys who arrive and impose themselves, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve. He’s a playmaker and every ball that comes out of his feet has a meaning: last year he played 90% of the games with us. He was decisive."