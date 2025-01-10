Nottingham Forest have made new contact over a move for a Brazilian defender in 2025, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest eyeing January signings to help push for Europe

The Reds are flying high in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo, recently sealing a sixth straight top flight victory with a 3-0 win at Wolves.

Sitting comfortably inside the Champions League places on 40 points with 18 games remaining, the club may have a serious eye on a European qualification spot.

Something that may help Forest in their push to achieve that could be to bolster their squad during the January transfer window, however, Espirito Santo doesn’t want the month to become a distraction for his squad. Speaking recently about the winter market, the Forest boss said:

“Staying focused is the most important and the only thing that is really basic for us; that we don’t get distracted by the transfer window. We need the players that are here to stay focused, commit themselves and work hard, and let things happen naturally.”

There have been players linked with moves to the City Ground, though, including Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis said to have made an enquiry to bring the former Aston Villa player back to England. Alongside Luiz, Nottingham Forest are said to be ready to make an offer to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray.

Fluminense gem Kaua Elias is also thought to be on Forest’s radar, and now, a move for another Brazilian could be back on following plenty of rumours of a transfer last year.

The player in question is Internacional defender Vitao. Reports last summer suggested that Forest were poised to hijack West Ham’s move to sign Vitao, however, a move to England failed to come to fruition.

Now, according to reports in Brazil, Nottingham Forest have made new contact with Vitao’s representatives to gauge the conditions of a possible transfer.

It is claimed that no official proposal has been presented by Forest at this moment in time. The 24-year-old is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out at right-back if required, as per Transfermarkt, so could offer Espirito Santo a versatile option.

Currently valued at a career-high €9m by Transfermarkt and sponsored by Adidas, Vitao has made plenty of senior appearances for his current employers, scoring three times.

Vitao's club career Appearances Internacional 140 Shakhtar Donetsk 36 Palmeiras 1

He already has a taste of what it’s like to play in Europe during his time with Shakhtar Donetsk, and by the looks of things, a move to Forest is one to keep an eye on once more. Whether or not Forest firm up their contact with Vitao’s reps by making an offer to Internacional over the coming weeks remains to be seen.