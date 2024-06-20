Nottingham Forest have reportedly tabled a £4m offer to sign a teenage gem from Brazil this summer, it has emerged.

Forest chasing Brazilian goalkeeper

Following their Premier League survival on the final day of the season, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have turned their attentions to the summer transfer window. Under some pressure from financial fair play rules, they have already seen several players leave.

Harry Arter, Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Loïc Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna and Felipe have all reached the end of their contracts at the City Ground and will not be offered fresh terms, leaving as free agents.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Montiel, Divock Origi, Gio Reyna, Rodrigo Ribeiro and Nuno Tavares will all leave at the end of their loan spells with the club, with none having done enough to earn a permanent move to Nottingham.

Wage savings at the City Ground Player Weekly wage Harry Arter £20,000 Cheikhou Kouyaté, £45,000 Wayne Hennessey £15,000 Scott McKenna £20,000 Felipe £80,000 Gonzalo Montiel £25,000 Divock Origi £120,000 Gio Reyna £40,000 Nuno Tavares £30,000 Rodrigo Ribeiro £7500 Total savings via Capology: £405,000 per week

That will free up significant wages in the Midlands, and while there remains pressure to sell before the June 30th deadline, the club are hoping that they can avoid cashing in on any of their star men, with the likes of Joe Worrall, Emmanuel Dennis and Lewis O'Brien thought to be free to leave and the latter attracting interest from Ipswich Town.

As a result, there is confidence that compliance will be achieved, and now they have turned their attentions to incomings. One player seemingly on the verge of joining the club is goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, with the club having triggered his £3.4m release clause and a medical expected this week to bring the shot-stopper to the Midlands. But Forest have also made another offer for a Palmeiras player.

Teenager in the Reds' sights

Now, reports from Brazil have revealed Forest have made a bid for young striker Riquelme Fillipi, who plays among the youth ranks with Palmeiras. The 17-year-old is yet to play senior football, and has only scored four times in 14 games for the U20 side this season, but that has not stopped the club from taking a keen interest.

As per UOL (via Sport Witness), they have tabled an 'official proposal' for the teenager, which totals 5m euros (just over £4m). This consists of half up-front, with the other half in bonuses, though there is no discussion of what those bonuses may be, while Palmeiras are yet to respond to the offer.

It is added that European giants Paris Saint Germain and Porto are both also interested, though neither side have made a bid for the youngster as of yet. Should any side prove successful in their hunt for the signature of Fillipi, they will have to wait until September before he could arrive, with the youngster not turning 18 until then.