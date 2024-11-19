Evangelos Marinakis and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a £459,000-rated forward for Nuno Santo, according to a recent report.

The Reds look set for a Premier League season that doesn’t involve a relegation battle, as they sit in the top half of the table, closer to the top four than the bottom three.

Related Nottingham Forest plotting huge £40m+ transfer move for young Brazilian gem Forest are among the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on a young talent.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The January transfer window may not be a busy month for any of the Premier League teams, but it is an opportunity for them to possibly add one or two players to their squad that may be available either for the long term or the short term.

Heading into the New Year, the Reds seem to have their eye on two players, one being Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel. The young star has struggled for regular game time this season under manager Vincent Kompany, and that has brought up speculation that he could leave them on a temporary basis in January. Reports claimed Forest have made an approach to sign Tel on loan, but it will be down to the player whether he would like to join the Premier League side or not.

As well as looking at Tel, Forest are also keeping an eye on Flamengo’s Lorran. The 18-year-old is very highly rated in Brazil, and his performances have put him on the radar of teams from the Premier League.

The Reds are watching Lorran closely, but it would be a costly deal should they go through with it, as he’s got a release clause worth £41 million. But Forest are not stopping there, as they also have their eye on a forward who will likely be relatively unknown to supporters.

Nottingham Forest and Marinakis want to sign £459k-rated forward for Nuno

According to Alkass TV Sports, relayed by Nottingham News, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Marwan Al-Sahafi from Al-Ittihad. The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Saudi Arabian side and played 20 times in the first team last season.

However, in this campaign he now finds himself on loan at Belgian side Beerschot, where he has been rather successful, as he’s scored four goals. His form in Belgium has earned him a cap for his national team, Saudi Arabia, and he is now emerging on the radar of bigger clubs in Europe.

It is stated that Forest, as well as Real Sociedad, are two of several clubs keeping an eye on Al-Sahafi, who is valued at €550,000 (£459,000) by Transfermarkt. Forest’s interest could come from Edu Gaspar’s arrival, as he is set to be exploring the Saudi and Brazilian markets for new signings.

Marwan Al-Sahafi's 2024/25 stats Apps 7 Goals 4 Assists 0

However, the Reds could face a potential stumbling block, as Al-Sahafi revealed last month that his dream transfer would be to Manchester United. He said: “Berschott will be my gateway to the English Premier League, and playing with Manchester United in order to achieve my biggest goal and dream.”