Nottingham Forest have made contact to enquire about a loan deal for Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to reports.

Who is Mason Holgate?

Holgate is a centre-back who currently plies his trade at Goodison Park having moved there from Barnsley all the way back in 2015, making him the club’s second longest-serving player after Seamus Coleman, but he’s recently been out of favour on Merseyside.

The Toffees veteran, who is eligible to play internationally for Jamaica, only made five starts last season in the Premier League so is significantly low down in Sean Dyche’s pecking order and his potential availability has alerted Steve Cooper, but not for the first time.

Back in January, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the Reds were “considering” a swoop for the 26-year-old to strengthen their defensive ranks but they ended up completing a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Felipe, though the Forest boss is looking to be successful on his second attempt.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Holgate?

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest have "registered their interest" in a loan deal for Holgate alongside Sheffield United this summer. Everton have "agreed" to sanction the defender's temporary exit ahead of the new campaign, with Dyche having "told" him that he is free to leave to get more minutes under his belt.

Cooper is "looking for new additions" to bolster his ranks further to ensure that his side don't find themselves in another relegation battle this time next year.

What could Holgate bring to the Midlands?

Nottingham Forest are clearly serious about signing Holgate to be targeting him once again and it’s no surprise considering that Liverpool ECHO's former reporter Sam Carroll previously labelled him “Mr Dependable”, so whilst the centre-back has been out of favour, he still has plenty to offer and that could be showcased with the regular game time he'd receive at The City Ground.

The New Era Global Sports client, who pockets £70k-per-week, averaged 3.3 clearances and 1.4 tackles per top-flight game last season, via WhoScored, showing the positive instant impact he made at the heart of the backline when given the opportunity to play.

Holgate, who has posted ten senior goal contributions during his time at Everton, would also provide Cooper with plenty of versatility with his ability to operate anywhere across the defence and even two roles in the midfield, so he would definitely give Cooper another solid option should he put pen to paper in the weeks ahead.