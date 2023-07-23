Braga goalkeeper Matheus appears to be interested in completing a move to Nottingham Forest this summer, with a contract offer tabled, according to a fresh transfer update.

Who is Nottingham Forest target Matheus?

The 31-year-old has been a great servant for his current club, arriving way back in 2014 and proving to be a consistent performer between the sticks. He has made 293 appearances in total, keeping 98 clean sheets in that time, highlighting his longevity with the Portuguese giants.

Matheus made six starts in the Europa League last season, not to mention 32 in the Primeira Liga, winning one Man of the Match award from WhoScored for good measure. The Brazilian's current deal at Braga doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, so they clearly see him as an important figure heading well into the future.

That doesn't mean that he will definitely stay put beyond the summer transfer window, however, and Forest have been linked with snapping him up, as they continue to look for a new 'keeper. Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas have been backed to return to the City Ground after loan spells there last season, but the Braga man also looks like a strong target.

It appears as though Matheus is very much weighing up his options currently, following an important new update regarding his future.

Could Nottingham Forest sign Matheus?

According to O Jogo [via Sport Witness], the Reds are a "concrete suitor" for the veteran stopper this summer, with the player himself interested in a move to the City Ground. In fact, the report even states that Forest's attempts to sign him are "messing" with his mind.

A "fantastic contract" is believed to have been tabled by Forest, but he "feels challenged" to move to England, with Braga making it clear that they don't want to sell their No.1.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can strike a deal for the goalkeeper in the coming weeks, but he could be a really astute signing if a move comes to fruition. He has so much experience at a high level, admittedly not breaking into Brazil's team, but that is no surprise considering that they have world-class pair Alisson and Ederson to call upon.

At 31, Matheus has seen it all in the game, so he wouldn't be coming in as a gamble of a signing, as could be the case with a younger target, and he could help ensure Forest remain a Premier League outfit moving forward, going about his business in unruffled fashion.

Equally, seeing Henderson return would arguably be even better, considering he is a homegrown player with his best years still potentially ahead of him - 36-year-old Navas is probably past his best, in comparison - so either him or Matheus look like the best options moving forward between the sticks.

It is such a vital area of the pitch to have a top-quality option in, especially considering Forest can find themselves under plenty of pressure defensively during Premier League games, conceding 68 times, so it is absolutely essential that the issue is sorted sooner rather than later this summer.