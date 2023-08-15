Highlights Matheus Nascimento is a highly talented striker from Botafogo, with 14 goal contributions in 80 appearances.

Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Nascimento for £15m, but Crystal Palace have also shown interest.

Forest's owner plans to send Nascimento on loan to Olympiacos, but this could change if the player wants to join the first team immediately.

Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign Botafogo forward Matheus Nascimento this summer, but a new report has revealed that they aren’t the only club hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Who is Matheus Nascimento?

Nascimento is naturally a striker who has plied his trade at the Estadio Nilton Santos ever since his childhood days having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2020, and across all age levels, he’s so far clocked up a total of 80 appearances to date.

Despite still having another two years remaining on his contract with Bruno Lage’s side, the 19-year-old’s impressive performances at senior level have grabbed the attention of Steve Cooper in the Midlands, but it’s not the first time the boss has been credited with an interest.

Back in July, Globo Esporte reported that the Reds saw an opening €9m (£7m) offer for the Brazil youth international rejected, and it was claimed that Botafogo’s owner was set to sit down with the player’s camp to hold talks given the uncertainty surrounding his future.

However, Sky Sports just days later claimed that the City Ground outfit were back in talks to sign the talented prospect, and whilst a deal is yet to come to fruition, Evangelos Marinakis is still very much in the running to secure the services of his target.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Matheus Nascimento?

According to The Sun, Nottingham Forest "lead the race" for Nascimento, despite him having previously met with officials from Crystal Palace.

The Reds are "eyeing" a swoop for Botafogo's centre-forward in a deal worth £15m, and the owner is planning to send him straight out on loan to Greek side Olympiacos who he is also in charge of.

Despite this, "that may change" if the attacker wants to throw himself straight in at the deep end and be part of the first team set-up, so this will be one to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks.

How many goals has Matheus Nascimento scored?

Since the start of his career, Nascimento has posted 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) in 80 appearances, so whilst he has shown bags of potential, immediately sending the striker out on a development loan to gain more experience would be the right decision to make for Nottingham Forest.

The Niteroi native, who’s sponsored by Nike, is also making a real name for himself on the international stage having represented Brazil at the U20s World Cup where he managed to get on the scoresheet, as per Transfermarkt, so he is certainly a star in the making who has a bright future ahead of him should he receive the right guidance.

Botafogo’s “machine”, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is predominantly a centre-forward but has previously operated on the right side of the midfield so he would additionally provide Cooper with some versatility, making him an exciting prospect to have in the building for the long-term future of the club.