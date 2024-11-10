Nottingham Forest have received an update on their pursuit of an "absolute jewel", with transfer expert Graeme Bailey providing the latest information.

Nottingham Forest's superb start

Few would have predicted that Forest would be competing right at the very top of the Premier League table this season, but an impressive victory at Anfield and brilliant recent form means Nuno Espirito Santo's side are faring extremely well after 11 games.

However, Nuno's side may need to find an extra gear in the coming weeks, as their fixtures are set to get a lot trickier, with a difficult trip to the Emirates Stadium coming before the end of the month.

Nottingham Forest's next Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) November 23 Ipswich (home) November 30 Manchester City (away) December 4 Manchester United (away) December 7 Aston Villa (home) December 14

Chris Wood has been the star man for the Tricky Trees, in light of his fantastic form in front of goal, but Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been extremely impressive, averaging the highest SofaScore match rating in the squad in the Premier League.

As such, it is clear that Nuno is blessed with some fantastic attacking talent, but that hasn't prevented Forest from being linked with other players, namely Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel. Earlier this month, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg made it clear that the 19-year-old was a player of interest to Nuno, saying:

However, transfer expert Graeme Bailey has now dropped a new update on the reported interest in the youngster in an interview with Nottingham Forest News, with the journalist saying:

“My understanding is there’s not much into that, that was played down to me on the Forest end. I think it’s more the players end trying to generate some interest.”

Nottingham Forest not interested in Tel

As such, it appears as though Forest are uninterested in signing Tel this winter, which may come as disappointing news to some fans, given that he put in some very impressive performances for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.

Despite his age, the winger appeared in 30 of his side's 34 Bundesliga games, during which time he managed to chime in with seven goals and five assists, while he has also made a total of 14 appearances in the Champions League.

Managing to secure the Frenchman's signature on loan would be a real statement of intent for the Tricky Trees, particularly considering how highly he is rated by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who described him as an "absolute jewel".

That said, Forest are faring well at the moment without Tel, and if Nuno continues to get the best out of his current group of players, then his side could go on to have a season beyond anyone's expectations back in August.