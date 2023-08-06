Nottingham Forest are now "closing in" on the signature of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, with a verbal agreement in place and personal terms already sealed, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Forest have been pressing to sign Turner in recent days, having tabled an offer that the Gunners seemingly find acceptable, with Steve Cooper in need of a new goalkeeper after Keylor Navas returned to Paris Saint-Germain following his loan spell last season.

However, the Arsenal shot-stopper is not the only 'keeper the Reds are in the running for, with the same report detailing that Dean Henderson will be targeted on loan once the Manchester United ace returns to full fitness.

Henderson is not even the Tricky Trees' only alternative target, with it being reported they have now entered negotiations to sign former Leicester City man Kasper Schmeichel, who is currently plying his trade at OGC Nice, with the 36-year-old open to a return to England.

The Nottingham Post suggests it is unlikely Forest bring in both Schmeichel and Henderson, so Cooper will have to decide on his preferred option, but the manager is now closing in on another goalkeeper signing.

In a recent update on Twitter, Romano has now claimed the Reds are "closing in" on a deal to sign Turner, with his trademark "here we go" expected soon, following a "verbal agreement" being reached with Arsenal over a deal.

Personal terms have also been agreed, meaning all the clubs need to do is finalise some of the finer details of the deal, and then it will be sealed.

The Gunners are now close to bringing in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, meaning their current backup goalkeeper will be free to leave the club, opening the door for a move to The City Ground.

How good is Matt Turner?

Despite only making seven appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last season, the 29-year-old was hailed by manager Mikel Arteta, who said on the American's expected game time this term: “First of all, the same as he did last year, which is a great competition to the squad goalkeeping unit because he’s so competitive – he keeps everyone at the level every single day.

“I think he did great with us and the national team, I think he was superb as well."

Even though the USMNT star was unable to displace Aaron Ramsdale in the starting XI at club level last term, he has impressed for his national side in recent times, averaging a 6.98 Sofascore match rating at the World Cup, the fifth-highest in the squad.

Over the past year, the £35k-per-week shot-stopper ranks in the 99th percentile for his save percentage and clean-sheet percentage per 90, albeit he has only featured for a total of 450 minutes.

The 6 foot 3 goalkeeper has played very well whenever called upon in recent times, particularly impressing at the World Cup, indicating that he could be a solid signing for Forest, at least as a backup option for Henderson.

It is promising news that a deal for Turner is almost over the line, and he can be trusted between the sticks for Forest's Premier League opener against Arsenal next weekend if Cooper does not bring in another goalkeeper before then.