Nottingham Forest have made their fair share of questionable signings since promotion back to the Premier League, which is to be expected given the vast number of incomings at the City Ground.

Since beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley in the play-off final back in May 2022, the Reds have made a staggering 34 additions - a tally higher than any other side in England's top flight.

Undoubtedly, many of the additions have proven to be value for money, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo two of the best examples - especially given the rumours about the pair's potential big-money departures this summer.

However, many of the incomings under the guidance of owner Evangelos Marinakis have proven to be a disaster. Jesse Lingard, who joined the club on £115k-per-week, left the club at the end of his contract last season, with the former Manchester United talent now struggling for game time in South Korea.

Despite Lingard's disappointing time in the East Midlands, another player has also endured a torrid time since his move to the Reds, only making 19 Premier League appearances last season, before being shipped out on multiple loan deals this campaign.

Emmanuel Dennis' stats at Nottingham Forest

After joining the club in a deal in the region of £20m, forward Emmanuel Dennis failed to make any sort of positive impact at the City Ground last season, with the former Watford man only able to show his qualities in flashes rather than on a consistent basis.

He would go on to make his Forest debut in the 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in August, coming on as a 69th-minute substitute.

Dennis only managed to score twice during the 2022/23 campaign, with the Nigerian scoring against Aston Villa and Newcastle United - with the former Watford man costing the Reds a staggering £10m per goal.

He made 25 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, before being shipped out on multiple loans this season including back to his former side Watford in the Championship.

Emmanuel Dennis' stats at Forest (22/23) Statistics Tally Appearances 25 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,199' Stats via FotMob

Emmanuel Dennis' market value in 2024

Nearly two years on from his signing at the club, Dennis' market value has crashed dramatically with the Nigerian now only worth £3.8m as per Transfermarkt.

His value is now less than current Reds loanee Divock Origi, whose value is £400k more than the forward - with the Belgian currently possessing a value of £4.2m. He is another notable striker flop in Nottingham, scoring just one goal in 20 dismal appearances.

It's clear that Dennis isn't the player he was back in 2021/22 when the forward bagged 16 goal contributions in England's top flight - a tally that saw the Reds fork out a hefty fee for the forward.

He's only managed four goals on loan in the Championship this season, further proving he's not of the level the club need ahead of next season.

Dennis' weekly wage of £40k-per-week sees him earn just over £2m a year at Forest, with the club desperately needing to cut their losses on the 26-year-old to help the club's battle to stay within the Premier League's PSR and FFP confines.