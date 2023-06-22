Nottingham Forest have made an offer to bring Monza star Michele Di Gregorio to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Michele Di Gregorio?

Di Gregorio is a goalkeeper who currently plays his football at the Stadio Brianteo having moved there permanently last summer following a successful loan from Inter Milan, as per Transfermarkt. Across both spells, he’s registered 110 appearances to date.

Last seaosn, the Italian started 37 out of the 38 Serie A games so has been a regular feature between the sticks, and with the futures of both Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas uncertain, Steve Cooper has identified him as a potential option for the ongoing window.

Back in May, Calciomercato reported that the Reds had made contact to gather information and discover what it would take to get a deal for the 25-year-old over the line, and they must have liked what they were told because they have allegedly tabled a proposal to secure his services.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Di Gregorio?

According to Di Marzio (via Tutto Cagliari and Sport Witness), Monza have “received several offers” for Di Gregorio, one of them being from Nottingham Forest. The City Ground outfit are seriously “interested” in the shot-stopper, and the journalist claims that his side already have a replacement lined up so they clearly must be expecting his departure.

Nottingham Forest will need a new number one next season should Henderson and Navas not still be with the squad, and looking at how well Di Gregorio performed last season, he would be an upgrade on Cooper’s current options.

The Carlo Alberto Belloni Client, who pockets £13k-per-week, kept ten clean sheets from 37 Serie A matches during the previous campaign and was his side’s overall fourth best-performing player, showing how much of a positive impact he had.

The 6 foot 1 titan also made 119 saves from 167 shots on target against, giving him a save percentage of 72.5% which was higher than any of the three goalkeepers who were involved in the action in the Midlands.

Finally, Di Gregorio has an extremely strong range of passing having completed 259 of 259 short passes, giving him a 100% success rate, and 539 of 553 medium passes, which equals 97.5%, via FBRef.

He’s an incredibly well-rounded player and one who would slot perfectly into the Reds team ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, especially if Cooper wants to bring the ball out from the back more.