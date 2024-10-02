Nottingham Forest had representatives in place for a Championship game on Tuesday night as they took a closer look at a promising midfielder, according to a recent report.

The Reds brought in several new faces during the summer, and that has helped them make a strong start to the Premier League season, losing just one of their opening six games. Despite the good start, it appears as though it could be a busy January for Forest as their transfer plans become a bit clearer.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The January transfer window is still quite a bit away from opening, but Forest already have their eye on what business they may like to conclude. It has recently been reported that Forest are interested in signing Luca Koleosho from Burnley.

The Reds are set to be stepping up their interest in the player, with Brighton and Wolves fighting alongside Forest to secure his signature. Forest have taken in live games of Koleosho, and they see him as a player who can add more depth to their attacking line.

It has also been claimed that the Premier League side are also looking to move players on, with Forest said to be ready to cash in on defender Murillo, but only for a big transfer fee. Murillo has been an impressive performer for Forest since joining the club, but they could be willing to sell the player next summer if they receive a huge offer. And they may already be plotting how to spend that money.

Nottingham Forest track new possible Danilo replacement

According to TBR Football, Nottingham Forest scouts were at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night to watch Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney. Boro claimed a 1-0 win over West Brom courtesy of the midfielder's goal, and it was a chance for Forest to take a look at Hackney, who also has admirers from Aston Villa and Wolves.

Hackney has played over 70 games for Boro so far, being rather impressive since making his debut, and that hasn’t changed this season. The midfielder has now scored two goals in eight Championship games this term, and Tuesday night was another impressive display.

The 22-year-old was Middlesbrough’s best performer in the game against the Baggies, according to SofaScore's player ratings system. Hackney completed 73 of his 84 passes in the game, which gave him an 87% pass accuracy, and eight of nine long balls completed shows he isn't playing it safe, instead looking to break lines and start attacks. That also aligns with him making five progressive passes in Tuesday night’s game, as he looks to keep getting the ball forward.

Hayden Hackney's numbers vs West Brom Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Touches 105 Accurate passes 73/84 Key passes 2 Long balls (acc) 9 (8) Big chances created 1 Ground duels (won) 7 (4) Interceptions 2

Forest may see Hackney as a potential replacement for Danilo, who looks set to miss the rest of the season through an injury he picked up in the opening game of the Premier League season. The Brazilian has been an important player for the Reds since he joined, and Nuno Espírito Santo will be keen on finding a suitable replacement after such a terrible injury.