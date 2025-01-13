Nottingham Forest have their eye on a new midfielder as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his team this month, according to a recent report.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Reds find themselves in an unexpected Premier League title race, as well as a race to secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Given where Forest are, this month is perhaps a chance for Nuno and Co. to go for broke and strengthen the side in an attempt to pull off the unthinkable.

Speculation has started to gather pace in recent days, with former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz linked with a move to the City Ground. The Brazilian joined Juventus in the summer, but the move has yet to work out, and he could now find himself back in the Premier League, helping Villa’s Midlands rivals on loan.

Meanwhile, as well as being interested in signing Luiz, Forest are also readying a fresh attempt to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray. The Turkish giants have already rejected an offer from the Reds and remain confident they can keep hold of the winger. However, there is still over two weeks remaining in this transfer window, so Forest may not have given up just yet.

Nottingham Forest monitoring £8m versatile midfielder

If a deal for Luiz doesn’t work out, according to Turkish outlet Taka Gazete, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest could turn their attention to Batista Mendy, who they are monitoring ahead of a possible move.

The 25-year-old, who is predominantly a defensive midfielder but can also operate at centre-back, plays for Turkish side Trabzonspor and has done so since September 2023. Mendy started his career at FC Nantes, but he soon moved to Angers SCO, impressing in Ligue 1 with over 70 matches combined for both sides, and that earned him his move to Turkey, where he has continued to play well.

The midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2027, but a move could be on the cards this month, as Forest hold a long-term interest. This report states that the Reds are monitoring Mendy’s situation after being linked with a move to the City Ground a few months ago.

Batista Mendy's 24/25 Süper Lig stats Apps 17 Starts 16 Assists 1 Passing accuracy 89% Key passes per game 0.5 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 4.6

Trabzonspor are under no pressure to sell the player, but it is reported that they will listen to offers for Mendy. However, they will only negotiate if an offer of €10 million, which is roughly £8 million, is made. At this stage, there are no signs that Forest have made an offer to sign Mendy this month, but he could become an option for the club if they require a new midfielder and if a deal for Luiz doesn’t work out.