It is no secret that Nottingham Forest have deployed a scattergun approach in the transfer market since their promotion back to the top flight ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since winning the Championship play-offs under then boss Steve Cooper, the Reds have made an astonishing 34 new signings, with many being unsuccessful.

Emmanuel Dennis was one of the most expensive, arriving at the City Ground in a deal rising up to £20m from Watford. The Nigerian striker only made 25 appearances for Forest in all competitions, scoring twice before falling down the pecking order behind the likes of compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi before returning to Vicarage Road on loan this January.

However, not all the Reds' signings since promotion have been a disaster, with Murillo proving to be a shrewd addition after his summer move from Corinthians.

The 21-year-old is the latest of a flurry of Brazilians to arrive on Trentside, following the arrivals of players such as Gustavo Scarpa, Danilo, Felipe and Renan Lodi in previous transfer windows.

The fee Nottingham Forest paid for Murillo

Murillo was an unknown quantity to many Forest fans before his arrival, but his performances in the Garibaldi Red have proven how crucial he is to Espírito Santo's side. Despite competition from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Forest won the race for the defender, with the club forking out £15m for his signature.

Upon his arrival in Nottingham, Murillo had to bide his time before impacting the Forest first-team, with former boss Cooper stating that he wanted to "get the programme right" for the youngster before handing him his Premier League debut.

Murillo eventually made his debut against Brentford on the 1st of October 2023, five weeks after his arrival. His debut prompted a deserved run of games within the starting lineup, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp dubbing the centre-back an "unbelievable" talent after his Man of the Match display against Crystal Palace.

Murillo's current market value

Since his impressive first few outings for the club, the youngster has become a crucial asset in the Reds' backline, starting every game in the league and cup since.

Murillo's exceptional form is reflected by the fact he ranks in the top 1% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons per 90. The Brazilian has impressed with his ability to carry the ball out from the back, helping to transition from defence into attack quickly. The 21-year-old averages 1.02 progressive carries per game, with his mazy run against Crystal Palace a brilliant example of his quality.

The club-record signing of Morgan Gibbs-White for £42.5m in August 2022 certainly raised eyebrows, but the English youngster has proven to be worth every penny - with the former Wolves man being subject to interest from sides such as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the emergence of Murillo during his short stint at the City Ground could see him be sold for more than Gibbs-White in the future due to the lack of top-quality young left-sided central defenders.

Whilst his transfer value has only increased from £15m to £18m, as per Transfermarkt, since his summer transfer, the 21-year-old is now Forest's fifth highest-valued player after Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo, Gibbs-White and Awoniyi.

Should any side want to lure the Brazilian away from the City Ground in the coming months, it would certainly take a bid of over £50m, breaking the club's record sale after the departure of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham during the previous summer window.