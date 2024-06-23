It's safe to say Nottingham Forest's dealings in the transfer market since promotion back to the Premier League have been erratic, with the Reds signing 34 new players since the play-off final triumph over Huddersfield Town in 2022.

Many of the additions have proven to be money well spent, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo excelling and already being touted for £50m+ transfers during the summer.

The club won't want to lose any of their star players, but given the recent points deduction for a PSR breach, owner Evangelos Marinakis may have to sell one of the two to avoid further punishments.

However, the club may be able to sell a couple of fringe players to combat any potential breach, with the likes of Odysseas Vlachodimos already rumoured to be leaving the City Ground ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

One other player could be set for an exit, with the Reds needing to offload the flop who hasn’t appeared for the club since the opening months of Forest’s first season back in the Premier League in 23 years.

Lewis O’Brien’s stats at Nottingham Forest

After beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, the Reds decided to raid the Terriers for their key players, signing two players upon promotion.

The club bought Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien for a combined £10m - with each respective player costing £5m each - a fair price for two players brought in as squad players rather than starters.

Whilst Toffolo remains at the club under Nuno Espírito Santo, O’Brien has suffered dramatically, with the 25-year-old midfielder spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

However, last season he made 17 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring a singular goal in the 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the City Ground during the opening months of the campaign.

His temporary stint back in England’s second tier, unfortunately, hasn’t done enough to catapult himself into Nuno’s plans, with O’Brien set to leave the City Ground this summer amid interest from recently relegated Sheffield United.

Lewis O'Brien's stats at Middlesbrough (2023/24) Statistics Tally Appearances 23 Minutes played 1,574' Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 87% Tackle success rate 60% Stats via FotMob

How much Lewis O’Brien earns at Nottingham Forest

Despite not featuring for the club in over 18 months, Forest are still paying O’Brien a hefty wage, pocketing £15k-per-week at the City Ground, as per Capology.

He would’ve earned a total of £800k during his first season on Trentside and when coupling his £5m fee with his total earnings, it would have seen the club splash £5.8m on him during his time at the club - a huge chunk given his lack of impact on Trentside.

It’s a real shame that the move for the midfielder hasn’t worked out with O’Brien arriving at the club with real potential after his impressive campaign with Huddersfield the season prior, which saw him narrowly miss out on the club's Player of the Season award.

However, given the club’s current financial status, they have to be brutal with their dealings in the market, offloading players who unfortunately aren’t at the level required anymore.

Despite his drop in stock since his move to the East Midlands, the club will still be able to command a decent fee for his services, with his departure going a long way in helping the Reds prevent another points deduction next season.