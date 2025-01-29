Nottingham Forest are blessed with quality in attacking areas, and it has helped them in their remarkable push for a Champions League spot come the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Chris Wood has been the star of the show, with 14 goals and two assists in all competitions in Garibaldi Red this term.

There have been three other standouts in attack. One of those players is Morgan Gibbs-White, who has four goals and four assists across all competitions this season. Anthony Elanga has performed superbly, with eight goal involvements, and Callum Hudson-Odoi has five goals and assists to his name.

So, to see Forest targeting another two attackers is quite a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League.

Forest’s two attacking targets

It seems like there are two attacking target Forest have before the transfer window slams shut on the 3rd of February. One of those is Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. According to the Mail, it would cost £70m to sign him this winter.

The Brazilian, who earns £60k-per-week at Molineux, has been fantastic this season, despite Wolves struggling in the relegation zone. In 22 top-flight games this term, he has ten goals and four assists, which would really add to the firepower up front for Forest.

The other target for the East Midlands side is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. According to Football Insider, the attacker was subject to a bid of £22m last week, but the Bees could be braced for another offer even though they don’t want to sell him.

Like Cunha, it has been an impressive campaign for Wissa this term. The Bees attacker, who earns £25k-per-week, according to Capology, has 11 goals and two assists in 20 Premier League games.

That includes one goal and one assist in the opening day 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Those goals would certainly supplement Wood’s contribution.

Depending on if Forest get one, or both of these deals done, it might mean they have to make some room in the wage budget. That might mean ditching someone from the squad, with James Ward-Prowse someone who earns a lot of money.

James Ward-Prowse's wage at Forest

Forest brought Ward-Prowse into the club from West Ham United on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day last summer. There was no option or obligation to make the move permanent, which is something Forest might be glad about.

It is fair to say that the England international has not been in favour this season under Nuno Espirito Santo. He has played just 12 games in all competitions, featuring for 483 minutes in that time, the equivalent of 5.3 full 90-minute games.

He has registered one assist, in the 3-0 win away to Wolves, selflessly squaring the ball to Taiwo Awoniyi.

It is perhaps a surprise that Ward-Prowse cannot get many opportunities in the Forest side when he is such a deadly set-piece taker.

In fact, Jamie Carragher went as far as saying last season he is “arguably the best in the Premier League” at that particular skill. His deliveries could be a dangerous combination with the likes of Wood and defender Murillo.

The former Southampton star is actually the highest earner at the City Ground. He is on more than Cunha and Wissa combined, earning a whopping £115k-per-week, which equates to £5.98m per year.

Forest top 5 highest pay brackets Wage (per week) Player(s) £115k James Ward-Prowse £105k Nikola Milenkovic £80k Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White £75k Ibrahim Sangare £50k Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi Figures via Football FanCast

Given the amount of money Ward-Prowse is on, it might be in Forest’s interest to cancel his loan deal to make room for some potential incomings. With the amount he is earning, there is certainly scope to bring both the Wolves and Brentford attackers if they do end his loan early, which might well help with their push for Champions League football.

If that is a decision Forest take, it might revolutionise their side in attack even more, and help secure them a top-four finish.