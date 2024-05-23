Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of stars at the City Ground in recent times, with a new generation of supporters able to witness some brilliant players on a weekly basis.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo have excelled beyond all expectations for the Reds, subsequently resulting in huge links with big-money moves away from the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, not all of the players the club have recruited have been a hit, with Harry Arter the main example, still pocketing a huge weekly wage despite not featuring for the club since 2021 under Chris Hughton.

Another player has also struggled since his move to the East Midlands during the Championship days, resulting in numerous temporary stints away from the City Ground, suffering a huge drop in his market value as a result.

Loic Mbe Soh’s stats during his time at Nottingham Forest

During the summer of 2020, Forest spent big in the hope of building on the seventh-placed finish in the season prior, but unfortunately, a number of the deals proved to be a disaster.

In particular, the deal to sign centre-back Loic Mbe Soh, which was confirmed as an undisclosed fee. The move appeared a significant one at the time after luring him away from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, the emerging talent having been named as a nominee for FIFA's Golden Boy award in 2020.

He arrived with huge potential to take the Reds’ defence to the next level, but unfortunately for both parties, the deal never worked out.

In his near four years at Forest, the Frenchman has only managed to feature a total of 13 times, scoring one goal in the 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in January 2021.

However, he’s since been sent on various loan moves to sides such as Guingamp and Almere City, with Mbe Soh struggling to prove any value for the fee paid for him by the Forest hierarchy.

With his contract set to expire at the end of June, the 22-year-old will undoubtedly depart on a free - an unsurprising decision given his rapid decline in form and value.

Mbe Soh's stats at Nottingham Forest Season Games Goals Minutes played 2020/21 8 1 448' 2021/22 2 0 119' 2022/23 3 0 103' Stats via Transfermarkt

Loic Mbe Soh’s market value in 2024

Nearly four years on from his move to the Reds, the defender has seen his market value drop from £4.2m to now just £1.7m, as per Transfermarkt - a decrease of 60%, around 20% per year spent in the East Midlands.

As a result of his drop, he’s now worth less than 33-year-old centre-back Willy Boly, who has a value of £2.1m - despite his brilliant end-of-season form that has seen him be rewarded with a new one-year contract extension.

Whilst it’s a disappointment that Mbe Soh has never kicked on at Forest, it’s clear that the club’s rapid success under Steve Cooper has seen them outgrow the defender’s current ability, with an exit needed for the youngster in order for him to reach the potential shown during his time at the Parc des Princes.

However, despite the woeful dealing to sign the French talent must be an example for the club to deal with caution in the summer to avoid anymore repeats of unsuccessful business that could plunge the Reds into yet more financial problems.