Nottingham Forest have demonstrated their scattergun transfer approach in the market since their promotion back to the Premier League in May 2022.

Since the play-off final triumph at Wembley, the Reds have made 34 new additions, with owner Evangelos Marinakis investing over £200m on new players in the hope of establishing the club as a modern-day Premier League outfit.

The club have unearthed some gems from all over the globe, with youngsters Murillo, Danilo and Nicolas Dominguez all joining since promotion with the trio proving excellent value for money - potentially bringing the club a hefty profit in the years ahead.

Not all of Forest's signings have been successful, however, with players such as Emmanuel Dennis and Giulian Biancone joining the club for fees over £10m but failing to make an impact on Trentside - with the latter leaving the club permanently after making just one substitute appearance for the club.

Despite the duo's lack of impact at Forest, one player appears to have been a complete disaster after his arrival at the club during last summer's transfer window.

Divock Origi's Forest record

After another frantic window at the City Ground, Forest brought in another 14 new signings with the Reds looking to push on from the 16th-placed finish in the Premier League 2022/23 season.

The club invested all over the pitch, with the signing of Divock Origi on loan from Serie A side AC Milan bolstering the frontline - the Belgian becoming the Reds' third striker behind Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood.

Since his arrival in August, the former Liverpool marksman has featured 11 times for Forest, only two of which have come from the start, with Origi being subbed after 26 minutes against Bournemouth following Willy Boly's controversial red card.

The 28-year-old has yet to register a goal or an assist during his time at the City Ground so far, with the 6 foot 1 dud failing to make a real impact under boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

How much Divock Origi has cost Nottingham Forest

The deal to bring Origi to the City Ground saw the club pay 100% of the striker's wages, with Forest currently paying the Belgian £125k-per-week - the highest salary of anyone within the Forest squad.

Origi's loan move to the City Ground has seen the club fork out £3m on wages so far. By the end of the season, the deal will have seen the club spend £6.25m - a huge amount for a player who is unlikely to sign permanently.

His weekly wage of £125k is £40k-per-week more than second-highest earner Felipe and £70k-per-week more than current Reds starting striker Awoniyi, as per Capology - an obscene amount given his current goal return during his time at the club.

Although he's previously scored goals in the Premier League - netting 22 in total - the move for Origi has proved to be a disaster for both parties, with Forest losing a lot of money on a striker who is only featuring for a maximum of 20 minutes per game.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

The loanee was linked with a potential move to the MLS in January, but no move materialised with Forest seemingly stuck with the costly forward until the end of the season.