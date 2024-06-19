Nottingham Forest have a huge summer ahead of them to avoid any further breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules whilst improving their squad to maintain their top-flight status.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side endured a tricky second half of the 2023/24 campaign, especially considering a four-point deduction which plunged them into fresh relegation woes.

With the summer transfer window now open, the club will undoubtedly need to bolster their ranks if they are to build on the end of the season which saw Nuno’s side win two of their last three matches.

However, given their financial troubles, they may have to sell multiple players to cut the wage bill and give themselves a huge chance of avoiding a second PSR punishment in as many seasons.

One player in particular must be sold, especially considering his lack of impact since his move to the East Midlands last summer.

Odysseas Vlachodimos’ stats at Forest in 2023/24

After arriving in Nottingham following a £7.7m move from Portuguese side Benfica, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos had ambitions of becoming the club's number one despite the addition of Matt Turner just a couple of weeks prior.

The 30-year-old, who is Greece's number one, had to bide his time before making his debut for the club, failing to make a single appearance until the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in November.

His clean sheet against Unai Emery's side is his only during his time in the Premier League, with his game time decreasing massively since the turn of the year.

Vlachodimos has only featured twice under Nuno, with both starts coming in the FA Cup against Blackpool. Insteaad, January addition Matz Sels started every Premier League match after his move to the City Ground.

The former Benfica shot-stopper has since become the third choice behind Sels and Turner, failing to appear in a single matchday squad since the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in January.

A summer move must be on the cards for the 30-year-old, with the club needing to shift his hefty wages to avoid another punishment from the Premier League for breaking their PSR rules.

How the Forest 'keepers compare in 2023/24 Statistics Turner Sels Vlachodimos Games 17 16 5 Clean sheets 2 1 1 Goals conceded 28 27 12 Save percentage 66% 59% 46% Pass accuracy 64% 65% 79% Stats via FotMob

How much Odysseas Vlachodimos earns at Forest

A recent report from Football Insider claims that the Reds are willing to part ways with the shot-stopper this summer, hardly a surprise given his hefty wages at the City Ground.

The goalkeeper signed a four-year deal upon his move to the East Midlands, on a reported £45k-per-week, as per Capology - a huge figure given his lack of impact on Trentside.

His weekly wage of £45k-per-week sees the Greece international take home £2.3m a season, with the club needing to cut such a figure off the bill this summer.

Vlachodimos’ subsequent wage sees him earn nearly two times more than attacker Anthony Elanga, who only earns a reported £25k-per-week, despite his stellar first campaign at the City Ground which saw him register 14 goal contributions.

Whilst at the time it was seen as a brilliant piece of business signing a player of his calibre, it has, unfortunately for both parties, been a complete disaster.

Given his experience in Portugal and internationally, he certainly won’t be short of interest, with the Reds needing to cash in as soon as possible to avoid missing the June 30th PSR deadline.