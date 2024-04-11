Nottingham Forest are lingering dangerously close to the Premier League's relegation zone, with the Reds only above the relegation zone on goal difference from Luton Town.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have only won two of their last eight league outings, in a run, coupled with the four-point deduction, seeing the club drop perilously close to a return to England's second tier.

However, despite the poor run, it has seen the Reds boss start to find his most consistent starting lineup, with Nuno naming the same team for the last two outings against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

His consistent selections have seen one player benefit after failing to be selected under former boss Steve Cooper, keeping a one-time guaranteed starter out of the team and failing to get his spot after recovering from injury.

Gonzalo Montiel's stats for Nottingham Forest

After joining the Reds on an initial loan deal from Sevilla in the summer, right-back Gonzalo Montiel arrived at the City Ground with high expectations, having won the World Cup with Argentina just a few months prior.

However, his spell in the East Midlands hasn't gone as either side would have planned, as the 27-year-old has only featured ten times in the Premier League this season - after multiple periods out through injury.

The Argentinian looked at one point as though he had claimed the starting role under Nuno after starting four consecutive games, before suffering an injury that has seen him miss the last two months.

He did come on as a substitute during the 3-1 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday, in his first appearance since the start of February, but failed to make any impact after featuring for just three minutes.

However, according to Sport Witness, the Reds are highly unlikely to trigger the £9.5m buy option in his loan deal, with one Forest player's good form partly to blame for the club's decision.

The man who's stepped up to replace Montiel

Reds right-back Neco Williams has been the beneficiary of Montiel's absence, with the Welshman starting all of Forest's last 11 games in all competitions.

The former Liverpool man has taken his opportunity with both hands, with his "phenomenal" performances, as hailed by journalist Jamie Martin, claiming the club's Player of the Month award back-to-back for February and March - the 22-year-old cementing his place as a regular starter under Nuno.

When comparing Williams' stats with Montiel, it's clear that the Welsh international is fully deserving of his starting role, with the youngster averaging 3.9 tackles per game in comparison to the Argentinian's tally of 2.5 per 90.

The former Liverpool talent also trumps the Reds loanee in possession, averaging 2.5 progressive carries per 90, with his tally more than double that of Montiel, who can only muster 1.1.

Williams v Montiel in the PL (23/24) Statistics Montiel Williams Successful take-ons 0 1.2 Tackles 2.5 3.9 Blocks 0.9 2.5 Interceptions 1.1 1.3 Progressive carries 1.1 2.5 Stats via FBref

Given the stats from this campaign, the club are doing the right thing by deciding against signing Montiel permanently, with Nuno's side having a better-quality full-back within their squad.

The defender, who earns £25k-per-week as per Capology, has disappointed despite joining the club with a lot of potential, but unfortunately, hasn't hit the heights in the Premier League.

He's failed to produce performances anywhere near the level of Williams, with Forest needing to save their money and invest elsewhere given their limitations with the Premier League's PSR rules.