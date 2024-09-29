Nottingham Forest saw their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the Tricky Trees slipping up at home to an-inform Fulham side at the City Ground

Nuno Espírito Santo's side had previously won two, and drawn three of their first five games, the most impressive result being a 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite only averaging 40.2% possession - the third lowest in the division, and averaging 77.7% pass accuracy - the third worst in the division, Forest have managed to see out games, get points on the board and ensure that relegation scraps could be a distant memory this season.

Forest's current striking options

Forest's two main striking options this season, are Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi. Wood has started the season strong, scoring three goals in six games, after netting 15 goals last season across 35 appearances.

Awoniyi made 22 appearances last term, scoring six times and providing three assists in 1,194 minutes played. The 27-year-old started the Premier League season in 2023 on fire by scoring three times in as many outings before suffering a groin injury in November that's never really seen his recover his true form since.

Both strikers are brilliant options for Forest and clearly have goal-scoring capabilities in the Premier League.

However, this summer, Nuno was keen to bring another striker to the club, one who could fire them as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

When Forest missed out on Santiago Gimenez

In the summer, Forest made an attempt to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, after the 23-year-old striker scored 26 goals in 41 appearances last campaign, also providing eight assists in 3,204 minutes played.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

Gimenez has been labelled "incredible" by Jacek Kulig, scoring for fun in the Eredivisie, and that did not go unnoticed, with Forest making a move, and Tottenham also being a club interested in his services.

Gimenez vs Wood & Awoniyi (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Gimenez Wood Awoniyi Goals 0.83 0.61 0.45 Assists 0.22 0.04 0.23 xG 0.81 0.59 0.41 Progressive Carries 1.69 0.80 0.69 Progressive Passes 1.40 1.49 1.21 Shots Total 3.85 2.25 2.20 Shots on Target 1.82 1.19 0.98 Key Passes 1.02 1.09 0.86 Shot-Creating Actions 2.58 2.19 2.59 Aerials Won 1.34 3.58 1.81 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Gimenez to the two current Forest strikers, it is clear to see what he offers in addition to the goalscoring qualities they all possess.

The Feyenoord star is a strong carrier, averaging 1.69 progressive carries per 90, allowing him to not only create for himself, but also for others, by getting his side up the pitch.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He has a high shot volume - higher than both Forest men - generating 0.81 xG per 90, a huge positive in itself. This means the Mexican is not only finishing off chances with 0.83 goals per 90 minutes but also getting into great areas to score goals consistently.

Wood and Awoniyi could easily be enough for Forest to stay up, and they are already showing signs of this. However, the club's summer target could have really taken them to the next level, adding more all round play, and even linking up with Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi, further improving their game too.