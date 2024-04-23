It is no secret that Nottingham Forest have been erratic with their dealings in the transfer market since their return to the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

The club have completed 34 signings since promotion - the most of any side in the top division - but they have been hit-and-miss with those additions, with Forest having a huge turnover of players in recent months.

Brazilian defender Murillo has arguably been the club's best addition after his £15m move from Corinthians last summer, with the 21-year-old already being linked with a big-money move away from the City Ground.

However, despite his brilliant season at the club, Nuno Espírito Santo is yet to find a suitable long-term partner for the centre-back, with the likes of Moussa Niakhate and Andrew Omobamidele often joining him at the heart of the Forest defence.

The club may have missed a trick with one former player, as the ex-Red is currently being linked with a huge move back to the Premier League this summer.

Loic Bade's stats at Nottingham Forest

After a frantic first summer back in the top-flight, the Reds capped off the window by signing French defender Loic Bade on loan from Rennes until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 24-year-old arrived at the club with a lot of potential but failed to make any lasting impact on the first-team picture during his stint in the East Midlands.

Former boss Steve Cooper was constantly questioned about the Frenchman after he failed to appear up until the middle of October, with the Welshman claiming the youngster would have to "bide his time" before making his first appearance for the club.

However, after not making an appearance, Bade's loan was cut short, and he departed the City Ground in January, joining Spanish side Sevilla on loan with an option to buy.

Loic Bade's stats in 2023/24

After winning the Europa League title with Sevilla last season, the Andalusian side decided to trigger the £10m buy option in his deal, with the Reds certainly rueing his departure 15 months on.

The "elite" talent, as described by scout Jacek Kulig, has taken his game to the next level this campaign, showcasing his quality regularly in La Liga.

In his 23 league appearances during the current campaign, the defender has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game - tallies that are both higher than Reds defender Murillo.

Bade's also dominated the Brazilian in the air this season, winning 3.1 aerials per 90, over double Murillo, who can only muster 1.2 per game in the Premier League.

Bade vs Murillo in 2023/24 Statistics Bade Murillo Tackles 2.4 1.6 Interceptions 1.5 1.1 Aerials won 3.1 1.2 Pass percentage 82% 77% Progressive passes 3.2 3 Stats via FBref

Understandably, Bade has dominated defensively this season, with the 24-year-old possessing a more old-school approach with the Forest defender more of a traditional ball-playing centre-back, thus suggesting why the differing duo could have formed a dream partnership.

However, Bade also has the edge over the former Corinthians defender for pass completion rate and progressive passes per game - with Bade seemingly transitioning into the full package.

The Frenchman's excellent form hasn't gone unnoticed, with Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for the centre-back this summer, but Ange Postecoglou's side may have to pay his £51m release clause if they are to bring him to north London.

One thing is for sure, Forest missed a huge opportunity to solve their defensive woes by not allowing Bade to flourish at the club, with the Reds subsequently paying the price.

He's proven that he's capable of producing on the biggest stages, as demonstrated in the Europa League, with Cooper making a huge mistake in refusing to play the talented Frenchman.