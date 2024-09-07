Since promotion back to the Premier League back in 2022, Nottingham Forest have faced two near misses with relegation - but will be hoping to pull clear of the drop zone this time around.

Boss Nuno Espírito Santo has had his first summer to implement his stamp on the team whilst also making any new additions that he sees fit for the squad.

The Reds have made a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign, remaining undefeated after the first three league outings, picking up all three points against Southampton in between two draws with Bournemouth and Wolves.

His side have been aided by multiple new additions, with centre-back Nikola Milenkovic providing that leadership and aerial presence that the backline have seriously been missing in recent years.

However, there’s still hope that another new signing will tear the league apart once he’s settled into life after his summer transfer to the City Ground.

Ramon Sosa’s summer move to Nottingham Forest

After reinforcing the backline, Forest still craved attacking additions to help add more goals to the squad and further improve their chances of a mid-table finish this season.

As a result, they made a move to sign Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa from Argentinian side Tallares, but at one stage it seemed as though a deal would never be completed for the 25-year-old.

Various conflicting reports over a potential medical and rejected bids saw the transfer saga drag on for various weeks, but Nuno managed to get his man before the closure of the transfer window.

Upon his move, Sosa has made two appearances for the Reds, starting the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, whilst being utilised as a second-half substitute last weekend against Wolves.

Whilst he’s yet to fully settle into life in England, there is real expectation of the winger to be a hit in the East Midlands - especially after his record in South America, which saw him register 23 goal contributions over the last two seasons.

However, despite his recent arrival, he’s valued lower than one player who left the City Ground in recent years after capturing the hearts of many.

Ramon Sosa’s market value in 2024

Brice Samba was more than just a goalkeeper for Forest, with his antics on the field and bond with the fanbase making him a real fan-favourite during his time in the East Midlands.

The Frenchman will always be remembered for his heroics during the play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United on the way to securing promotion, saving three penalties and sending the club to the new Wembley for the very first time.

However, after three years at the club, he would return to his homeland, joining Lens in a €5m (£4.3m) deal - one that the club undoubtedly regrets.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Reds explored a deal to re-sign the 30-year-old after failing to replace the shot-stopper despite signing seven new first-team ‘keepers since his departure in 2022.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper signings since Samba left in 2022 Player Fee Matz Sels £6.7m Matt Turner £6.7m Odysseas Vlachodimos £4.1m Carlos Miguel £3.3m Wayne Hennessey Free Keylor Navas Loan Dean Henderson Loan Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s since featured for his country, being a part of the France squad for Euro 2024, which has seen his market value soar to £12.6m as per Transfermarkt - a figure higher than the fee the Reds paid for Sosa, who cost the club £11m this summer.

Given his form after leaving Forest, it’s no surprise to see the club target a move to resign Samba, further highlighting their regret in allowing the Frenchman - who ex-teammate Matty Cash described as a "legend" - to depart the club.

With ‘keepers Matz Sels and Carlos Miguel currently at the club, he certainly would’ve maintained his number one role, whilst saving hours of recruitment and millions of pounds after their attempts to replace the 30-year-old have thus far been unsuccessful.