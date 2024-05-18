Nottingham Forest's dealings in the transfer market have been hit-and-miss, to say the least, with many of the new additions since promotion failing to make an impact at the City Ground.

One player who's been extremely disappointing is goalkeeper Matt Turner. The American shot-stopper arrived for a fee in the region of £10m - an absurd amount of money for a player who had been a number two behind Aaron Ramsdale during his time at the Emirates.

He was seen as first choice under former boss Steve Cooper, but a catalogue of errors has seen him drop back down the pecking order once again.

In the Premier League this season, the 29-year-old has a goals prevented xG of -5.45, meaning he's conceded at least five more goals than he should've given the chances he's faced between the sticks.

He's subsequently been replaced by Belgian international Matz Sels, failing to make a single Premier League appearance since the 2-1 defeat against the Gunners at the end of January.

Despite his exploits in the East Midlands, one other player has disappointed in recent weeks, despite being one of the club's best performers in one aspect.

Chris Wood's stats at Nottingham Forest in 2023/24

Having managed 12 goals in the league so far this campaign, experienced striker Chris Wood remains Forest's top scorer this season - but he's failed to add to his tally since the 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur at the start of April.

He'd previously enjoyed a run of four successive games in which he had scored, but has recently taken a hit on his form producing some worrying numbers under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The New Zealand international has missed 12 big chances this season, the most of any Reds player, with ten of the opportunities squandered coming within the last six matches.

Whilst his goals have certainly enabled Forest to all but secure their Premier League status for another season, the 32-year-old could've easily walked away with nearly 20 Premier League goals this campaign had he maintained his consistent finishing in front of goal.

Whilst he's 9th in the league for most chances missed this season, the players above him play for much bigger sides who like to control possession, therefore allowing them to have more opportunities in front of goal.

Big chances missed in the Premier League 23/24 Player Big chances missed Big chances missed (last six PL games) Erling Haaland 33 7 Darwin Nunez 27 3 Nicolas Jackson 23 6 Ollie Watkins 21 2 Alexander Isak 18 5 Brennan Johnson 16 7 Mohamed Salah 15 3 Jarrod Bowen 13 4 Chris Wood 12 10 Stats via FotMob

It's not just Forest that have suffered as a result of his carelessness in front of goal, Wood has too, with his market value taking a nosedive in recent weeks.

Chris Wood's market value in 2024

Over a year on from his £15m move to the City Ground, Wood has seen his value drop to just £1.8m, as per Football Transfers - a drop of over £13m, a staggering amount.

His subsequent drop sees him be valued below goalkeeper Turner who's still valued at £3.9m despite his lack of form and game time in recent months.

Given Wood's drop in value and recent form, the club should look to offload the striker in the summer and replace him with a forward who can push the club further up the Premier League table next season.

His current deal expires in 2025, with this summer - which has been predicted as a possible time to part ways with Wood - the last opportunity for the Reds to sell and recoup as much of the extortionate £15m fee as possible.