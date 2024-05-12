Nottingham Forest have caused a major problem for one player with their transfer offer, it has been reported in Spain.

Nuno's side in financial trouble

With Premier League safety now secured barring the miraculous, attention at Nottingham Forest is set to turn to the transfer window once more. Nuno Espírito Santo's side have already been deducted points once for breaching financial fair play regulations, and are now under threat of breaching them again, with reports suggesting that they are going to have to sell some players this summer to ensure that their heads remain above water.

They parted ways with Brennan Johnson last summer for a club record fee, but that could be broken this time around with clubs eyeing up moves for Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo, both of whom have been very impressive for the Midlands outfit this season.

Gibbs-White in particular could fetch a hefty fee given his homegrown status, though any potential sale will be balanced against the £45m that they paid to sign him from Wolves two seasons ago.

Nottingham Forest record sales Player Year departed Fee Brennan Johnson 2023 £48m Britt Assombalonga 2017 £15m Matty Cash 2020 £13.5m Oliver Burke 2016 £13m Stan Collymore 1995 £8.5m

They are expected to be busy with new signings too, though perhaps to a lesser extent than their previous summer dealings. But by not moving for a player this summer, they may have inadvertently caused a problem.

Nottingham Forest offer causes problems

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Forest had tabled a 20m euro (£17m) bid for Las Palmas shot-stopper Alvaro Valles in January, only to see it knocked back by the Spanish outfit.

In his place, Forest opted to sign Matz Sels, but there remain suggestions that they could return for the Spaniard this summer, and they were credited as remaining the "main interested party" in his signature should they remain in the Premier League, something that is looking increasingly likely.

But even if they don't, the Reds have apparently caused a big problem. That comes because his £2,000 per week contract expires in 2025, and Las Palmas are keen to cash in on him. For his part, reports claim that Valles is keen to return to Betis, but that since Forest have already bid to sign the Spaniard, Las Palmas will now not settle for less than 15m (£13m) euros to let him leave the club in the summer.

This is considered too much for Betis, who are not willing to pay anything like that amount for the shot-stopper, which in turn seems set to leave him marooned at his current club unless Forest return.

But having already signed three goalkeepers in as many transfer windows, it would seem that the no.1 position is one of low priority to Nuno's side right now, with plenty of other positions to strengthen and money likely to be tight at the City ground.