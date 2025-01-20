Nottingham Forest have triggered the release clause of a new exciting forward for Nuno Espírito Santo as they look to continue their strong Premier League campaign, according to an astonishing new report.

Can Forest lift the Premier League title?

After holding current Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in midweek, Forest followed that result up with a 3-2 win over Southampton to maintain their strong form in England's top tier.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, the Garibaldi now sit just six points off the top of the Premier League (albeit having played a game more than Liverpool) and are six points clear of Manchester City in fourth.

The form of Chris Wood has spearheaded their charge up the table, with the New Zealand international scoring his 14th goal of the season against the Saints to help them to their seventh win in their last eight games, form that has them in the mix for a shock Premier League title charge.

Speaking after the game, Elliot Anderson admitted that the City Ground side were just as concerned about the sides below them though, as they look to at least cement a spot in Europe for next season.

"We started really bright but made it hard for ourselves in the second half. Ultimately we got the three points and I'm really happy," he explained.

"The manager said it's always hard when you've got something to lose. We needed those three points because there are teams creeping up behind us."

The club are expected to be active in January, with reports linking forward Taiwo Awoniyi with a move away from the City Ground and the club having already made clear their desire for a new striker last summer.

Now, a shock report has tipped Forest to splash the cash this winter in a bid to cement their newfound place among the Premier League elite.

Forest "trigger" £50m release clause

That is according to a report in Spain, which has claimed that Forest are one of three sides who have triggered the €60m (£50.7m) release clause in Villarreal star Alex Baena's contract ahead of the second half of the January transfer window.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move away from the Yellow Submarine, having cemented his reputation as one of the best creators in LaLiga. He is enjoying another fine season in Spain's top flight, with the 23-year-old having managed four goals and five assists in 17 outings, while the "sublime playmaker" leads the division for expected assists, chances created and shot creating actions.

Alex Baena in LaLiga 24/25 Statistic (Per 90) League rank (Min 10 games) Shot creating actions 5.97 1st Key Passes 3.42 2nd Expected assists 0.43 1st Goal creating actions 0.53 10th

As per the report, all of Forest, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have activated the player's release clause this month in a bid to secure his services in the coming weeks, while Forest have "decided to go all out" on the Spaniard to try and complete the deal.

In truth, the report feels at the very least premature, with Forest and Newcastle in particular both under financial fair play scrutiny and unlikely to invest so heavily in one player this month, while a trio of clubs activating his release clause also seems far-fetched.

However, if Forest are indeed keen on signing Baena, then they will be getting one of the best creative forces in Europe as they look to make history this season.