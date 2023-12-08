Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is an admirer of a fellow manager in the Premier League, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Steve Cooper's season so far

The Reds have made a disappointing start to the new campaign having won just three, drawn four and lost eight of their opening 15 games, meaning that they currently find themselves 16th in the top-flight table, not far above the relegation zone. Following Wednesday’s 5-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, Steve Cooper appeared hugely apologetic to his travelling fans, but the support that they gave him after the final whistle despite the result was appreciated as stated in his post-match interview.

"It's embarrassing. I don't deserve it. I'm grateful - they know that - and completely unique, but just wish it wasn't the case because what they showed outwardly, they'd be feeling the opposite, inwardly, and rightly so."

The Welshman has been under increased pressure given the negative run of results, and if the owner does eventually decide to relieve him of his duties, he’s set his sights on a potential replacement who was the man in the opposition dugout in midweek.

Back in July 2021, Marco Silva was appointed by chiefs in the capital and he’s completely transformed his squad’s form over the last two years, and the 46-year-old’s impressive coaching techniques appear to have brought him onto the radar at The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are fans of Silva

According to The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Silva, but he's not the only candidate that is expected to be placed under consideration by Marinakis in the Midlands if he is to sack Cooper.

“Steve Cooper is facing the sack after his Nottingham Forest side slid to a dismal fourth consecutive league defeat at Fulham.

"Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was at Craven Cottage, is now poised to start the hunt for Cooper’s replacement, with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui one of the coaches he admires.

"Another is the manager who looks set to have ended the Cooper era — Fulham’s Marco Silva, who worked under Marinakis at Olympiacos.”

Silva's "sensational" record at Fulham

During his time at Fulham, Silva has recorded 55 victories, 20 draws and 37 losses from 112 games in total, averaging 1.65 points per match and taking 185 points out of a possible 336 available to him (Transfermarkt - Silva statistics).

The Portuguese boss, whose preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, also has a strong record against the current manager having won four from the five encounters where he’s faced Cooper, showing that he would surely be a tactical upgrade on the in-danger coach.

As praised by The Athletic reporter Jack Pitt-Brooke, Silva is a “sensational” boss and it could take a lot for him to leave his promising project at Fulham, which is why it may well be an even bigger coup should he decide to move onto new pastures and start a fresh challenge at Nottingham Forest.