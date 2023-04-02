Referee Chris Kavanagh and his VAR team may have made a remarkable error in the most recent Nottingham Forest game as they failed to punish Daniel Podence after he seemed to spit at Brennan Johnson.

What's the latest on Nottingham Forest and VAR?

It was a big game for Steve Cooper and men at the bottom of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon as his team played host to relegation rivals Wolves.

Forest took the lead Johnson after 38 minutes of action, but Podence then managed to pull his team level in the second half and that was enough to see the game end all squad at 1-1.

However, that wasn't it for drama. Indeed, the two goalscorers were caught up in a heated incident in the closing stages which saw VAR called upon for a possible red card.

As shown in this footage, Wolves attacker Podence appears to spit at Johnson, which causes a number of Forest players to quickly remonstrate with referee Kavanagh.

Did Daniel Podence spit at Brennan Johnson?

It certainly looks as though Podence spits or makes the action at 21-year-old Johnson as he turns his face towards the Forest man. In the end, with the referee missing it live, it was up to VAR to intervene.

Presumably, the officials must have felt as though there wasn't enough clear evidence to actually send the Wolves attacker off but he can count himself very fortunate to avoid punishment.

After the game, Midlands based EFL journalist Ethan Lamb reacted to the footage with shocking, writing on Twitter: "Daniel Podence spitting on Brennan Johnson but VAR decided against a red card. What is the point of VAR? Baffling."

Johnson also offered his opinion on the matter, telling Sky Sports (via NottinghamLive): "I'm not going to allegate him, but I felt like some sort of spit came towards my face. The referees have had a look at it, so it's done now. I'm completely fine with it."

When asked if he was surprised that no red card was given, he added: "A little bit. At the end of the day it's the VAR team having a look at that, not me.

"I've seen it close up and they're having a lot of different looks at it. Maybe they didn't see something that I did see, so at the end of the day they didn't give a red card and I just had to get on with the rest of the game."

The Football Association are now looking into the incident to decide if retrospective action ought to be taken.