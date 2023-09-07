In the last two years, Nottingham Forest have gone from a Championship side far from promotion to a Premier League outfit capable of welcoming players of Keylor Navas' calibre. Simply put, their transformation has been sensational.

After avoiding instant relegation from England's top flight last season, too, the Midlands club have strengthened even further, welcoming a total of 14 players in what was a summer of constant arrivals once more.

The sheer number of reinforcements meant that Steve Cooper could comfortably bid farewell to Brennan Johnson, who completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest did, however, turn down a late approach for another star player when Chelsea made a late move.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Among the 14 players that Forest welcomed this summer was former Liverpool star Divock Origi. The striker comes in to provide depth to Cooper's attack, and perhaps even a partner for Taiwo Awoniyi, who has already scored three goals in four Premier League games this season.

The Forest star looks to have really settled in the Midlands since the back end of last season, and is firing his side away from the troubles of a relegation battle as things stand. Forest proved their ability to keep hold of their key players, too.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea enquired about the former Union Berlin forward just 48 hours before deadline day, only to receive a swift and certain no from Evangelos Marinakis and Forest.

A couple of years ago, they may not have stood a chance amid interest from a club of Chelsea's stature. Now, however, they are not only in the position to say no, but the position to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge straight afterwards.

How has Taiwo Awoniyi performed this season?

Awoniyi has been one of the standout players in the Premier League so far this season, and not just with goals. The forward's improvement in the last six months at Forest has earned him some deserved praise, including from Jurgen Klopp, who told BBC Sport: "He had a sensational development. He has arrived where he belongs and I am happy for him, but not today (playing Liverpool) so much."

It's no surprise that Chelsea enquired about the forward, either, given their struggles in front of goal, failing to score against Forest in their 1-0 defeat. Statistically speaking, per FBref, Awoniyi has got off to the perfect start when compared to Chelsea's summer arrival, Nicolas Jackson.

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals (XG) Take-on Success Taiwo Awoniyi 3 1 1.8 80% Nicolas Jackson 1 0 3 71.4%

As you can see, Awoniyi has been a class above. The Forest striker's expected goals number is particularly impressive, having found the back of the net on more occasions than expected when considering the quality of his chances.

From Cooper's perspective, he'll just be hoping that the goals keep coming from his star man. The manager will also be glad that Chelsea's enquiry was quickly followed up with a no, as he looks to guide Forest into the comforts of mid-table this season. Awoniyi, and Forest, will certainly be interesting to watch this season.