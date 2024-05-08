Nottingham Forest could well have identified their first signing of the summer, but will have to pay a premium to get the deal done, according to one report.

Forest on the verge of safety but concerns ahead

Despite a pretty dismal season all round and a points deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial fair play regulations, Nuno Espírito Santo's side look set to stay in the Premier League for at least another season.

The City Ground outfit need just three points from their last two games to be mathematically sure of being a top-flight club next season, though a point this weekend against Chelsea could also be enough should Luton and Burnley both fail to win their games.

Forest under Nuno Espírito Santo Games 24 Wins 7 Goals scored per game 1.63 Goals conceded per game 1.75 Points per game 1.13

But the problems don't stop there for Forest, as it has emerged that they are likely to need to sell one of their star men again this summer to remain compliant with Premier League regulations, just 12 months after parting ways with Brennan Johnson.

Newfound star Murillo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White appear to be the most likely candidates to leave, and it appears that should the former depart the City Ground, the Midlands outfit have already lined up his successor.

Forest eye up £20m defender

That is according to French outlet L'Equipe, who name the Reds as one of three Premier League sides working to try and sign impressive Toulouse defender Logan Costa.

The 6 foot 3 centre-back has racked up 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season, grabbing a goal and an assist for his troubles, while he also went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cape Verde, where his nation were knocked out by South Africa on penalties.

His form has caught the eye of Premier League sides, with Forest and Fulham both keen as well as another unnamed club, and the French outlet claim that a "big transfer" is "looming" for the 23-year-old.

Forest could well be that move, and they have already made the first move by making an enquiry for the defender. Costa still has two years left to run on his £7k per week deal in the south of France, and it is added that Toulouse would demand in excess of 20m euros (£16m) to let him leave.

In an ideal world, they are aiming for a record fee, which currently stands at the £20m that Issa Diop moved to West Ham United for in 2018, though whether or not they do net a record sale for another young promising defender remains to be seen.

There is also thought to be interest from La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, with Diego Simeone's side in particular on the hunt for a new defender with Mario Hermoso seemingly leaving on a free transfer this summer.

But should Murillo depart the City Ground, Forest would have the funds to meet Toulouse's demands for Costa, and could find themselves among the frontrunners for his signature.