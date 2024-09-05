Nottingham Forest are looking to progress contract talks with one of their star players and make him a top earner, according to a new report.

The Reds have made a decent start to the new Premier League season, as they are unbeaten in their opening three games, which comes after a busy summer of transfer activity.

Nottingham Forest transfer latest

Nottingham Forest were one of the busiest sides in the Premier League over the summer, as they brought in 11 players to the club. James Ward-Prowse was one of the last and most notable additions, as he joined them on loan from West Ham.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings Elliot Anderson Newcastle Morato Benfica Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina Ramon Sosa CA Talleres David Carmo FC Porto Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes Marko Stamenic Red Star Calos Miguel Corinthians Eric da Silva Moreira FC St. Pauli James Ward-Prowse West Ham Alex Moreno Aston Villa

The transfer window has now shut in England, but Forest still have their eye on a possible transfer, this time involving a player leaving the football club. It was reported earlier this week that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is close to taking midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from the Premier League to Greek side Olympiacos.

Marinakis owns both football clubs, and despite Forest only signing Dominguez in 2023 from Bologna, they are now ready to part ways with the midfielder. The Argentine played 26 times for the Reds last season, but with upgrades joining the club this summer, it is believed that he has fallen down the pecking order.

Nottingham Forest plan contract talks with £70m star

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are planning new contract talks with Morgan Gibbs-White. The report states that talks are expected to “progress” over this season and would take Gibbs-White to the top of the club’s pay scale.

Forest’s current highest earner at the club - not including loan players - is defender Nikola Milenkovic, who earns £5.4 million a year, so Gibbs-White should be expected to overtake that number in the coming months.

This update goes on to add that Newcastle United and Aston Villa made “tentative” enquiries for the midfielder, who was described as being “sensational” by football writer Josh Bunting, but he is seen as being in his element at Forest, while it has also been reported that Forest are looking to get around £70 million for the player were he to leave.

Gibbs-White has made a strong start to the new season, scoring one goal in three league appearances, and his performances from this campaign and last season have now earned him his first call-up to the England national team, where he will be hoping to collect his first cap in this international break.