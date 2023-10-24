Nottingham Forest look to have made a decision on one of their signings at the City Ground as Steve Cooper continues to map out the long-term future of the club, as per a fresh report.

Speaking in the aftermath of Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw against Luton Town at the City Ground last week, former Reds midfielder Lewis McGugan has expressed his bemusement as to why Willy Boly was withdrawn from proceedings before the visitors struck twice to claim a point from the encounter.

McGugan told the The Garibaldi Red Podcast: "The strange thing for me is the timing. 78 minutes. At that point, if he makes it at 60-65 minutes, there’s a large chunk of the game left. Sometimes, when you change it to become solid, you invite pressure that’s not there. The subs made the midfield a lot more defensive and you sit deeper and deeper and deeper."

He later added: "For me, make one change, stick Boly in the middle of a back three, his legs have gone but he’s 6 foot 5 and a very good defender. You keep him on and make the unit more solid around him."

In an update involving the future of Nottingham Forest ace Andrey Santos meanwhile, 90min report that the Brazilian is a target for Newcastle United in January; however, any deal would be a complex procedure to complete as he would have to terminate his agreement at the City Ground to move to St James' Park.

Newcastle United also have Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, meaning they would have to sign him permanently before being allowed to facilitate a loan move for Santos, as Premier League rules state you cannot have more than one player on loan from a particular side at the same time.

Next up for Nottingham Forest is a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend as Cooper's men look to edge further away from the relegation zone, in what will be an incredibly difficult task as Jurgen Klopp's side look to make it 15 home matches without a defeat in all comeptitions.

Nottingham Forest's next five fixtures Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Liverpool Anfield Premier League Aston Villa City Ground Premier League West Ham United London Stadium Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion City Ground Premier League Everton City Ground

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Divock Origi

An update on Divock Origi's future at Nottingham Forest has emerged from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim that the Belgium international may return to San Siro upon the expiration of his loan deal in the East Midlands after his campaign's frustrating start.

The outlet claim this could be a major financial problem for AC Milan and cost the Italian giants millions of pounds, considering he has a large salary in Italy that they worry they will now have to shell out.

Origi is under contract at the Rossoneri until the summer of 2026 and is scheduled to pocket around €4 million per season at AC Milan for the next two-and-a-half years unless Stefano Pioli can find a buyer for the 28-year-old, which would be a considerable drain on their resources.

Since arriving at the City Ground, Origi has made just four appearances for Nottingham Forest and is yet to get himself on the scoresheet (Origi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Unless Origi can turn his fortunes around under Tricky Trees boss Cooper, it looks exceedingly unlikely he will be around for the long term at Nottingham Forest.