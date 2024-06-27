With Marko Stamenic and Eric da Silva Moreira already secured, Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned their attention towards a Championship star who outscored Morgan Gibbs-White last season.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It's been a busy start to Forest's summer window, given the arrivals of Stamenic and Moreira, as well the the reported potential exits of Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Those sales should go a long way in avoiding any further punishment from the Premier League following a point deduction last season, and perhaps even make room for further arrivals.

Speaking for the first time since signing for Forest, Moreira told the club's official website: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

The 18-year-old winger may not be the last teenager to arrive at the City Ground this summer, either. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move to sign Jordan James from Birmingham this summer. The 19-year-old midfielder enjoyed some impressive moments last season even as his boyhood club suffered Championship relegation, and he could now be rewarded with a Premier League move.

A player who is likely to get even better, James could be an ideal partner for Morgan Gibbs-White if he completes a move to the Midlands in the coming months.

Rolls Royce James can improve Gibbs-White

At such a young age, James can step into the current Forest side for years to come alongside Gibbs-White, should the latter stay put this summer. As the Midlands club look to build a side capable of moving into the comforts of mid-table all whilst avoiding Premier League punishment for profit and sustainability, players of James' calibre represent ideal business.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jordan James Morgan Gibbs-White Goals 8 5 Assists 0 10 Key Passes 22 74 Ball Recoveries 111 179

Providing a similar goal threat as Gibbs-White, Forest would have quite the partnership at the heart of their midfield if they managed to seal James' signature this summer, and perhaps one that will seal survival as early as possible.

Given those numbers, it's no surprise that James has received high praise from the likes of Jordan Webber, who described the teenager as a "Rolls Royce" midfielder on X.

Showing signs that he's ready to take the Premier League step, the Birmingham academy graduate may well find himself on his way to the Midlands this summer.